This Is The Perfect Way To Store Nespresso Pods For Indecisive Coffee Drinkers

Nespresso machines are a super convenient way to brew all kinds of coffee. The brand offers tons of different flavors, ranging from plain and basic espresso to limited edition flavors like pistachio vanilla over ice. While this is a boon for the consumer, it can also be a bane for the indecisive coffee fan. Having too many flavor pods can lead to you needing to make a tough decision directly after waking up — before you've even had your morning coffee. If this is a frequent problem for you, though, fear not. There's a simple, stylish solution to help you pick your coffee flavor in the morning: a Nespresso pod gumball machine.

A gumball machine coffee pod holder, such as this product from the Oiwmze store on Amazon, will dispense a random Nespresso pod with the turn of the knob. Not only does this mean you don't have to pick out a flavor each morning, but it also adds a bit of nostalgic fun to your morning routine, as getting your coffee will give you the same excitement that buying a gumball did as a child. In addition, the machine holds more pods than many other storage solutions, with the product's page boasting a 160-piece capacity. This means you can buy as many flavors as you desire without worrying about creating a kitchen organization disaster.