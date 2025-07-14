This Is The Perfect Way To Store Nespresso Pods For Indecisive Coffee Drinkers
Nespresso machines are a super convenient way to brew all kinds of coffee. The brand offers tons of different flavors, ranging from plain and basic espresso to limited edition flavors like pistachio vanilla over ice. While this is a boon for the consumer, it can also be a bane for the indecisive coffee fan. Having too many flavor pods can lead to you needing to make a tough decision directly after waking up — before you've even had your morning coffee. If this is a frequent problem for you, though, fear not. There's a simple, stylish solution to help you pick your coffee flavor in the morning: a Nespresso pod gumball machine.
A gumball machine coffee pod holder, such as this product from the Oiwmze store on Amazon, will dispense a random Nespresso pod with the turn of the knob. Not only does this mean you don't have to pick out a flavor each morning, but it also adds a bit of nostalgic fun to your morning routine, as getting your coffee will give you the same excitement that buying a gumball did as a child. In addition, the machine holds more pods than many other storage solutions, with the product's page boasting a 160-piece capacity. This means you can buy as many flavors as you desire without worrying about creating a kitchen organization disaster.
Implementing your Nespresso pod gumball machine
Not only does a gumball machine easily dispense random Nespresso pods, but it also adds vintage flair to your kitchen. This is especially true if you spring for a standing gumball machine. While this is significantly pricier than a countertop machine, it adds a ton of charm and would be perfect for a retro kitchen, especially one with diner theming. Since you don't actually need to put in a quarter like you would with a gumball machine at the store, if you don't like the flavor that comes out, you can simply put it back and get a new one.
Of course, you do not have to buy a machine specifically marked for use with Nespresso pods, but you should make sure whatever product you buy has an opening big enough for the pods, as some machines may be made for smaller gumballs or candy, so they would not properly dispense the Nespresso pods. Also note that while these machines will work with third-party Nespresso pods, they would not be suitable for Vertuo pods, which have a bigger, flatter shape and likely would not fit through the opening nor roll out of the machine properly. If you have a Vertuo machine, you should look into other creative ways to store your Nespresso pods instead.