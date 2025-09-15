Are Kitchen Pantry Drawers More Efficient For Storage Than Shelves?

Do you have deep shelves in your kitchen pantry and feel like you're constantly forgetting about items in the back? Well, it may be time to consider converting those shelves into drawers. In fact, losing items to deep storage space in pantries is a pantry storage mistake you need to stop making, like yesterday. Plus, it turns out that pantry drawers are more efficient for storage than shelves. The reason is because drawers make it easy for us to see and access items like pots, pans, and serveware. Nothing gets lost or forgotten in the back.

If your kitchen pantry only has shelves, luckily, there's a cost-effective way to easily convert or retrofit them into drawers. You can also maximize every inch of your kitchen cabinets with Ikea's pull-out baskets, which serve as drawers. By doing this, you also don't have to go through a costly pantry or kitchen remodel, or build your own new cabinet and drawers. You also don't have to overhaul your whole pantry storage space at once. Start small by retrofitting one deep shelf with a pull-out basket or drawer insert, then expand from there. However, if you're unable to make the conversion at all, you can check out this storage hack for deep pantry shelves that we've uncovered.