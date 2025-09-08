Maximize Every Inch Of Your Kitchen Cabinets With Ikea's Pull-Out Baskets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not every kitchen is a ready-made TARDIS, but with a few clever tweaks, there's always potential. For homeowners scratching their heads over limited cabinet space, Ikea's UTRUSTA wire baskets are a smart solution.

Clutter is the enemy of organization, and when dealing with "disappearing drawers" (where items vanish and only resurface months later), it gets overwhelming quickly. It's hard to know what you've got, and overflowing cupboards are a slippery slope toward expiry date roulette. UTRUSTA caught Tasting Table's eye for its clutter-targeting design: The baskets slot neatly into cabinet rails, creating pull-out drawers to store pots, pans, or linens. The open-wire design maintains circulation, preventing musty-smelling kitchen towels and watermarks on poorly dried cookware. Most importantly, it helps homeowners see the contents of their cabinets. While drawers encourage an "out of sight, out of mind" approach, wire baskets keep everything visible.

At $15 to $33, depending on size, it's one of the budget-conscious Ikea hacks to know before remodeling your kitchen. The baskets don't rule out pantries without shelving either; simply install rails — like this pair of SHUHANG Full Extension Drawer Slides — and unlock cheap vertical storage. Kitchens are only as efficient as your best idea.