Maximize Every Inch Of Your Kitchen Cabinets With Ikea's Pull-Out Baskets
Not every kitchen is a ready-made TARDIS, but with a few clever tweaks, there's always potential. For homeowners scratching their heads over limited cabinet space, Ikea's UTRUSTA wire baskets are a smart solution.
Clutter is the enemy of organization, and when dealing with "disappearing drawers" (where items vanish and only resurface months later), it gets overwhelming quickly. It's hard to know what you've got, and overflowing cupboards are a slippery slope toward expiry date roulette. UTRUSTA caught Tasting Table's eye for its clutter-targeting design: The baskets slot neatly into cabinet rails, creating pull-out drawers to store pots, pans, or linens. The open-wire design maintains circulation, preventing musty-smelling kitchen towels and watermarks on poorly dried cookware. Most importantly, it helps homeowners see the contents of their cabinets. While drawers encourage an "out of sight, out of mind" approach, wire baskets keep everything visible.
At $15 to $33, depending on size, it's one of the budget-conscious Ikea hacks to know before remodeling your kitchen. The baskets don't rule out pantries without shelving either; simply install rails — like this pair of SHUHANG Full Extension Drawer Slides — and unlock cheap vertical storage. Kitchens are only as efficient as your best idea.
Not every cabinet fits UTRUSTA baskets
Well-ventilated, ultra-organized, and aesthetic-looking cabinets — what's not to love? This hack does come with a caveat, though: Not every cupboard will be an exact match for an UTRUSTA basket. Call it the Cinderella slipper of the Ikea world.
Ultimately, there are always other options, including top-rated kitchen storage products from Walmart or online alternatives like the Rev-A-Shelf Kitchen Cabinet Pullout Shelf. If in doubt, return opened baskets to Ikea within 180 days of purchase for a full refund. Unfortunately, with only three sizes available, it's an unavoidable gamble, especially when fitting baskets in old or non-Ikea cabinets. Still, it's worthwhile to try a cheaper product before splurging. Just keep a receipt or order confirmation; losing either is one of the big Ikea mistakes to avoid when shopping for your kitchen.
Once modified, Ikea won't issue a refund. However, if you're feeling brave, consider tactically re-shaping the basket. One 5-star review on Ikea raved, "Very convenient, now I can reach my pantry items easily," but acknowledged the need for DIY, adding: "We had to adjust them to our pantry since they are made exclusively for IKEA cabinets." UTRUSTA wire baskets work best for those willing to embrace a little wiggle room.