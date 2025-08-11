Marie Kondo's Towel Folding Method Might Save You Some Serious Kitchen Space
Starting in 2015, I've followed Marie Kondo's tips on keeping kitchens clean. The reason why I practiced her KonMari method is because I lived in a ridiculously tiny condo in Brooklyn and every inch of space mattered. Though I have moved to a bigger space, to this day, I still employ one of her techniques: the KonMari way of folding textiles so that they can "stand" in drawers. These textiles include shirts, pants, blankets, pillow cases, and even kitchen towels. This folding method helps maximize the visibility of your folded textiles, while saving on storage space.
Before the KonMari method, my kitchen towels were in a chaotic pile, stuffed into a bin, or jammed into a drawer, and taking up serious space in my tiny kitchen. After learning the method, I folded each towel until a compact rectangle forms. Here's how: First, fold the towel lengthwise, then crosswise, and then into thirds until you get a neat, compact shape.
Then I would file them away like papers in a folder. Once you wedge it (or file it) into your drawer alongside other folded towels, they'll support each other and stay upright. Plus, they all fit snugly into one compact space, making even the smallest kitchen feel more organized and efficient. Also, when you can see every towel at a glance, you can grab exactly what you need without digging or making a mess. It is this moment when you'll truly know what Kondo means when she talks about "sparking joy."
Store kitchen towels and items vertically to save on storage space
Folding towels neatly to save kitchen space isn't where the KonMari method ends, as it's really just the beginning of a full kitchen reset if you're up for it. In fact, there's a Marie Kondo question that can change how you organize your kitchen entirely. Like me, you may find yourself reevaluating everything from that rarely used avocado slicer and pitter to the mismatched mugs cluttering your cabinet. Then, of course, is the decision whether to discard, donate, or recycle them. Kondo encourages keeping only the tools and items that serve a purpose and bring a sense of delight and lightness in your everyday space. This also means that you don't have to fold every one of your kitchen towels. It may be time to toss out the overused ones, to save even more space.
You can even use the KonMari method to give your refrigerator a deep clean. Likewise, you can clear out your cabinets and drawers, give the shelving a good wipe down, and then reorganize items to save even more space. Finally, when storing items, Kondo encourages vertical storage, for maximal space saving. While a well-organized kitchen with more space might not solve everything, it can make everyday life a lot more joyful, as Kondo teaches.