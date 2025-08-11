Marie Kondo's Towel Folding Method Might Save You Some Serious Kitchen Space

Starting in 2015, I've followed Marie Kondo's tips on keeping kitchens clean. The reason why I practiced her KonMari method is because I lived in a ridiculously tiny condo in Brooklyn and every inch of space mattered. Though I have moved to a bigger space, to this day, I still employ one of her techniques: the KonMari way of folding textiles so that they can "stand" in drawers. These textiles include shirts, pants, blankets, pillow cases, and even kitchen towels. This folding method helps maximize the visibility of your folded textiles, while saving on storage space.

Before the KonMari method, my kitchen towels were in a chaotic pile, stuffed into a bin, or jammed into a drawer, and taking up serious space in my tiny kitchen. After learning the method, I folded each towel until a compact rectangle forms. Here's how: First, fold the towel lengthwise, then crosswise, and then into thirds until you get a neat, compact shape.

Then I would file them away like papers in a folder. Once you wedge it (or file it) into your drawer alongside other folded towels, they'll support each other and stay upright. Plus, they all fit snugly into one compact space, making even the smallest kitchen feel more organized and efficient. Also, when you can see every towel at a glance, you can grab exactly what you need without digging or making a mess. It is this moment when you'll truly know what Kondo means when she talks about "sparking joy."