Walmart Vs Costco Deli Meat: Which Is The Better Buy?

If you're always hunting for the freshest rotisserie chicken at Costco, you may assume its sliced rotisserie-seasoned chicken breast is an equally covetable deli meat. At least, that's the assumption I made before trying both of the above. My first disappointment with Kirkland's chicken deli meat offering (pictured above on the left) came simply when trying to take it out of the package. The slices were impossible to peel apart without crumbling; moreover, there wasn't much payoff in terms of flavor or texture. Whatever "rotisserie seasoned" meant to Costco, I didn't like how it flavored this chicken breast, and I even got a tough piece of gristle in one of the slices. No, thank you.

Walmart's Great Value brand fared much better on the sliced chicken breast front. From the get-go, it was more appealing — I could actually peel slices of this chicken out of the container. Its coloring is also better, though I didn't factor that into my ranking, as appearance can always be manipulated by the manufacturer. I also found Walmart's to have the superior flavor of the two. Whatever its rotisserie seasoning is, I liked it way more than Costco's, and I didn't get any gristle texture from Walmart's.

In terms of pricing, Costco's chicken comes in a three-pack that also includes ham and roast beef deli meats. I divided the total cost of the three-pack into thirds and calculated the price per ounce accordingly. Costco's deli chicken breast came out to 38.5 cents per ounce, whereas Walmart's was 41.8 cents per ounce. To me, that's not a notable enough difference to sway me in favor of Costco; Walmart wins this one.