These Muffin Donuts Taste Like Your Favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte In Pastry Form

You can't have too much of a good thing when it comes to fall treats, and one flavored muffin-donut recipe is here as proof. Our pumpkin spice latte muffin donut may sound like a mouthful, but it is exactly the kind of bite you want to be taking again and again. Lovers of all things pumpkin spice may want to make an extra batch of these tasty treats, for when gobbled up alongside a morning cup of coffee or enjoyed leisurely for an afternoon treat, there is no limit to enjoying these delicious goodies.

In our version, the muffin-donuts are topped with a coffee-infused icing to make them extra latte-like, but home chefs may want to put their own spin on the recipe. Options are plentiful — add splashes of maple or butterscotch extract to the icing mixture, or finish the donuts simply with garnishes of flaky sea salt, cocoa powder, and cinnamon.

You can choose to make your own freshly ground pumpkin spice or use a store-bought variety stocked in your cupboards. Either way, when combined with pumpkin puree to make these baked goods, the results deserve more than just seasonal appearances in your kitchen.