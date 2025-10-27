These Muffin Donuts Taste Like Your Favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte In Pastry Form
You can't have too much of a good thing when it comes to fall treats, and one flavored muffin-donut recipe is here as proof. Our pumpkin spice latte muffin donut may sound like a mouthful, but it is exactly the kind of bite you want to be taking again and again. Lovers of all things pumpkin spice may want to make an extra batch of these tasty treats, for when gobbled up alongside a morning cup of coffee or enjoyed leisurely for an afternoon treat, there is no limit to enjoying these delicious goodies.
In our version, the muffin-donuts are topped with a coffee-infused icing to make them extra latte-like, but home chefs may want to put their own spin on the recipe. Options are plentiful — add splashes of maple or butterscotch extract to the icing mixture, or finish the donuts simply with garnishes of flaky sea salt, cocoa powder, and cinnamon.
You can choose to make your own freshly ground pumpkin spice or use a store-bought variety stocked in your cupboards. Either way, when combined with pumpkin puree to make these baked goods, the results deserve more than just seasonal appearances in your kitchen.
Pumpkin spice latte muffin donuts are unputdownable
To bring further variety to your batches of pumpkin muffin donuts, customize your culinary creations with chocolate for a mocha inspired recipe or add matcha powder to channel a pumpkin spice matcha latte in edible form. Finish your creative take with white chocolate icing for a taste like Martha Stewart's white hot chocolate or add steeped Earl Grey tea to make a decadent frosting infused with the flavors of a London fog latte.
Since these baked delights are made in a muffin tin, you can separate different batches to have uniquely topped treats to enjoy throughout the week. Gussy up a dozen with edible flowers to share at the office, or decorate a platter of thickly frosted pieces to plate for your next home party. If you want to skip the icing, a quick shake of powdered sugar can finish the cakes so you can get to eating without waiting for the donut frosting to cool and set. Their handheld sizes make them easy to distribute and pack, and when paired with yogurt, berries, or simply eaten fresh out of the oven, flavored muffin donuts are your tickets to the sweetest days.