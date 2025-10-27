Bored By Milk? Transform It Into This Old-School Version For A Sweet Treat

Whether you're a dairy drinker or prefer a plant-based milk, you can transform a glass into a rich dessert with the help of molasses. A byproduct of sugar production, molasses is a rich dark syrup that was a cheap and popular sweetener in colonial America. In poorer households, while adults would add molasses to cups of morning coffee, children enjoyed a teaspoon or two of molasses stirred into a warm glass of milk for a sweet and filling treat.

Refined sugar may be the dominant type of sugar these days, but molasses deserves a place in the modern pantry. It has a complex sweetness, heavy viscosity, and nutritional benefits like high iron, calcium and potassium contents, that sweeten, thicken, and enrich milk all at once. The bold, licorice, and slightly bitter profile of molasses will turn milk a deep amber hue and bring a sophisticated sweetness to a glass of milk, whether it's a nutty coconut milk, an ultra creamy oat milk or a buttery dairy-rich glass of whole milk. Plus, there are three types of molasses to choose from — light, dark, and blackstrap — each with a unique taste, color, and nutrient profile.

The amount of molasses you use in a warm glass of milk depends on how sweet a treat you want. Most recipes recommend adding one tablespoon to a cup of milk. The easiest way to make molasses milk is by heating the ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat until the molasses dissolves.