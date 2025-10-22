The Legendary North Carolina BBQ Restaurant Guy Fieri Called A Favorite Is Closing After 66 Years
When Guy Fieri publicizes a restaurant on a show like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it's usually a boon to the business, but unfortunately that golden touch doesn't always last forever. WCNC has reported that Bar-B-Q King in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be closing down after over six decades in business. Owner Gus Karapanos, who has been at the restaurant for over 40 years, confirmed the closure to the local NBC affiliate, citing a recent property sale as a major factor. The Charlotte Observer notes that the location of the 66-year-old drive-in restaurant, set to shutter its doors on November 1, may be slated to become a new location for First National Bank.
Opened in 1959, the family-owned Bar-B-Q King makes everything from scratch. For decades, customers have enjoyed not only pork shoulder drenched in Carolina-style vinegar-based barbecue but also American Southern classics like fried chicken, fried seafood, and po' boy sandwiches. And that's not even including the sides of hush puppies and onion rings or the restaurant's famous fresh strawberry pie.
The pork shoulder is slow-cooked and smoked every day for seven hours, after which it's so tender that it can easily be pulled apart by hand. Bar-B-Q King's fried chicken is unique, as after being fried, the pieces are then dipped in the restaurant's signature barbecue sauce. The restaurant has maintained its old-school vibes with a drive-in-only model, where customers order through a menu display with a built-in speaker box — and the hot food is soon brought right to the car.
Fieri was a huge fan of the tangy sauce
The restaurant has been a staple of the community for decades, as it's among one of Charlotte's ten oldest restaurants. However, it's gained a major boost in popularity from the King of Flavortown himself in recent years. In Tasting Table's exclusive interview with Fieri, he called Bar-B-Q King one of his favorite BBQ places to visit on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." "I get that tang," he said, recalling the vinegar-based saucy meats. "Your mouth starts to warm."
In the "Triple D" episode, Fieri can be seen personally delivering orders to customers waiting in their cars at the landmark drive-in, as well as making the restaurant's signature vinegar and brown sugar-based sauce himself, which he simply calls "WOW." Bar-B-Q King's former owner, Pete Gianniks, told WCNC that "Guy Fieri did a good job," stating that the visit from the celebrity chef (and the exposure it garnered) "gave the business a shot in the arm."
The restaurant's closure is not only a loss for barbecue fans in the surrounding communities but also for long-time employees, some of whom have been working at the drive-in for longer than 30 years. As the values of land and properties continue to climb across the nation, it's difficult for small businesses to stay afloat, especially restaurants, which already have razor-thin profit margins. If there's a local joint near you that you'd love to see stay in business for many years to come, show them your support as best you can.