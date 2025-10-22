The Legendary North Carolina BBQ Restaurant Guy Fieri Called A Favorite Is Closing After 66 Years

When Guy Fieri publicizes a restaurant on a show like "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," it's usually a boon to the business, but unfortunately that golden touch doesn't always last forever. WCNC has reported that Bar-B-Q King in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be closing down after over six decades in business. Owner Gus Karapanos, who has been at the restaurant for over 40 years, confirmed the closure to the local NBC affiliate, citing a recent property sale as a major factor. The Charlotte Observer notes that the location of the 66-year-old drive-in restaurant, set to shutter its doors on November 1, may be slated to become a new location for First National Bank.

Opened in 1959, the family-owned Bar-B-Q King makes everything from scratch. For decades, customers have enjoyed not only pork shoulder drenched in Carolina-style vinegar-based barbecue but also American Southern classics like fried chicken, fried seafood, and po' boy sandwiches. And that's not even including the sides of hush puppies and onion rings or the restaurant's famous fresh strawberry pie.

The pork shoulder is slow-cooked and smoked every day for seven hours, after which it's so tender that it can easily be pulled apart by hand. Bar-B-Q King's fried chicken is unique, as after being fried, the pieces are then dipped in the restaurant's signature barbecue sauce. The restaurant has maintained its old-school vibes with a drive-in-only model, where customers order through a menu display with a built-in speaker box — and the hot food is soon brought right to the car.