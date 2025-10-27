These Are Some Of The Strangest Cotton Candy Flavors You Might Want To Try
With its fluffy, airy texture and sweet taste, it's no surprise that so many people love cotton candy. In fact, according to Business Research Insights, people love cotton candy so much that the market, which is currently valued at $1.94 billion, is expected to surge to $2.05 billion in 2026, and reach $3.19 billion by 2034. That's a heck of a lot of cotton candy.
Arguably, there's nothing better than walking around a state fair with a stick of fluffy sweet cotton candy in your hand. But it's also a nice treat to enjoy at home straight out of the bucket, too. Of course, you can opt for the classic, popular flavors like vanilla, green apple, and grape, but there are many weird and wonderful options out there to try, too.
Below, we've rounded up some of the strangest cotton candy flavors on the market. From Butterbeer to jalapeño, there's something for everyone.
Butterbeer
As you're probably aware, Butterbeer started out as a completely fictional beverage, drunk only by "Harry Potter" characters in Hogsmeade pubs like The Three Broomsticks. Now, though, following the immense popularity of the movies and the books, Butterbeer has become a real beverage. You can sip on it at Universal Studios, follow a recipe to make it yourself, or buy your own bottle from the Harry Potter Shop. But as you might have guessed given the theme of this list, you don't have to drink Butterbeer at all, because you can eat it via cotton candy.
As per the description in the books, Butterbeer is supposed to be a little less sweet than caramel-like butterscotch. But of the few different cotton candy brands that offer Butterbeer flavors, most go heavy on the sweet ingredients, so this is definitely one for those with a sweet tooth. The key ingredient in the flavor is usually butterscotch, of course, but this is then combined with ingredients like vanilla or marshmallow for extra flavor.
Dill pickle
America has been in an everything pickle phase for quite a while. Now, if you're a pickle fan, you can buy pickle potato chips, pickle cocktails, pickle mayo, and so much more. In fact, in 2023, Van Leeuwen even experimented with dill pickle-flavored ice cream. That option doesn't appear to be on the shelves anymore, but don't worry if you love the idea of a sweet pickle-flavored treat, because you can buy dill pickle cotton candy, instead.
Yup, this is not a drill. Wisconsin pickle brand Van Holten teamed up with Fairy Tale Cotton Candy to make a dill pickle cotton candy called Big Papa. Not everyone is a huge fan of the concoction, though, so maybe be mindful before you place an order. One Facebook user went so far as to describe it as "one of the most foul things I've ever put in my mouth." However, not everyone agrees, as some enjoyed the unique sweet-tangy combination of sugar and dill.
Pumpkin spice
There are many things that signal the arrival of fall. The changing leaves, the falling temperatures, and the surge of pumpkin spice. The iconic pumpkin spice product is, of course, Starbucks' PSL, but the drink has plenty of company. Grocery stores tend to stock a number of different pumpkin spice items, for example, like cakes, yogurts, cereal, and so much more. But if you haven't tried pumpkin spice cotton candy yet, this might just be your sign to give it a go.
A few brands offer this fall-themed flavor, which, much like the latte, consists of warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, all combined with the sugary sweetness of cotton candy. Fairy Tale Cotton Candy has even topped its version with the flavors of whipped cream, so it tastes even more like the famous latte. Eat it as it is, or maybe use it to add a little something extra to your pumpkin pie over Thanksgiving.
Mexican hot chocolate
Mexican hot chocolate isn't like your standard cup of cocoa. It's known for having a little bit more of a kick to it, thanks to the addition of chili powder, which is combined with warm spices like vanilla and cinnamon, as well as cocoa powder, of course. Just like a pumpkin spice latte, it's the perfect fall or winter warmer, and it makes for a pretty tasty cotton candy flavor, too. It has been described as a little spicy, so maybe keep a cool drink on hand if you're going to give it a try.
While it may sound odd at first, chocolate and chili is quite a complementary flavor combination. This is because sweet and spicy actually balance each other out pretty well, with the heat of the chilis helping to bring out the flavor of the cocoa. Don't love spice? Fairy Tale Cotton Candy also offers a Dubai chocolate flavor, too.
Ranch
We won't lie, this one really took us by surprise. Don't get us wrong, we know ranch is an incredibly popular dressing choice, loved for its creamy texture and herby flavor, but in cotton candy? It shouldn't work. But Fairy Tale Cotton Candy believes it does. That's why it offers a ranch-flavored cotton candy option in its extensive range of flavors.
As you might expect, ranch cotton candy has mixed reviews. Some say they were pleasantly surprised by the unique combination, and would even buy it again, while others, quite frankly, hated it. One Facebook user even described the ranch and pickle flavors as tasting like "extreme disappointment."
Fun fact: Van Leeuwen also experimented with a ranch ice cream flavor back in 2023, but in a surprise to no-one, it's no longer available. Interestingly, some swear by seasoning shortbread cookies with ranch powder. Don't knock it until you've tasted it.
Bacon
If you've ever had bacon with syrup on your pancakes in the morning, you'll know that this salty meat actually goes pretty well with sweet ingredients. So when we saw that bacon cotton candy exists, we weren't entirely surprised.
This flavor can be found in a few different places. For example, it was being sold at the State County Fair of Texas in 2025 (with real bacon in the mix), and it can also be purchased online from the New Jersey-based brand Goodies Gone Wild.
As for the reviews? People seem to be quite impressed by the unique combination of smoky, sweet, and fluffy. In fact, when the flavor debuted at the State County Fair of Texas in 2024, it was awarded the title of Best Taste in the sweets category. Not everyone is a huge fan, though, and some have described it as being a little too salty for their liking.
Caramel latte
Not everyone loves the PSL. Some people much prefer a classic caramel latte, instead, and we can't say we blame them. Caramel lattes are creamy, rich, and deliciously sweet, after all. If you're a caramel latte fan, then you should probably give caramel latte cotton candy a try. It's just like the popular drink, with a pop of coffee flavor and hint of caramel all mixed in with fluffy, soft cotton candy goodness.
Fairy Tale Cotton Candy is the master behind this particular indulgent treat. Other drink-inspired concoctions from the brand include Peach Tea Cotton Candy, Hot Chocolate Cotton Candy, and Strawberry Smoothie Cotton Candy.
Side note: If you love the idea of coffee and cotton candy together, then you can also buy the same flavor combination in reverse. Online coffee marketplace Coffee By The Roast, for example, offers cotton candy-flavored coffee. Yes, for real. Here's a thought: Why not try them both together?
Pizza
Chances are, if you were to ask an American what their favorite food is, they'll say pizza. In fact, according to a survey by Gozney, the average person in the U.S. eats around 156 slices of pizza every single year. The survey also found out that a whopping ⅓ of Americans eat pizza every single week. So, yes, it's safe to say it's a firm U.S. favorite. In what could be deemed a slightly controversial choice, Fairy Tale Cotton Candy decided to take this immense love of pizza and spin it into cotton candy.
The unique flavor is a combination of sweet cotton candy and Italian seasoning, and while it sounds like it shouldn't work, some reviewers say, well, it kind of does. Others though weren't so impressed with the combination of flavors. There is only one way to find out which side you fall on: the taste test.
Jalapeño
If you're one of the millions of people in the U.S. who can't get enough of spicy food, then you probably are already well acquainted with jalapeños. This spicy pepper makes for a great pizza topping, of course, and homemade jalapeño poppers are always a hit. But you can also try jalapeño cotton candy.
Yep, Nature's Flavors offers a jalapeño-flavored cotton candy floss sugar, which you can use to whip up your own cotton candy at home. Though, you will, of course, need a cotton candy machine to do so. Prefer your cotton candy pre-made? Fairy Tale Cotton Candy also has some super spicy flavors, including Ghost Pepper Watermelon, Spicy Jalapeño, and even Hot Mama Spicy Pickle, which it created in collaboration with Van Holten.
But beware before you steam ahead and order yourself a big bucket of jalapeño cotton candy, as this is definitely an acquired taste. TikToker @freshfurlife described it as "spicy sawdust."
Sangria
Sangria is one of those drinks that instantly makes you think of summer. The Spanish blend of wine with juice, sparkling water, fruit, and ice is perfect for relaxing with on hot July days. It's also a popular celebration drink, and is often used to toast special occasions. If you're hosting a party, a big punch bowl of sangria is always guaranteed to go down well. But if you want all the joy of sangria without the alcohol, why not give sangria cotton candy a try? Of course, you could just make a mocktail, but this is arguably even more fun.
According to Nature's Flavors, its ready-to-eat sangria-flavored cotton candy is sweet and fruity, just like the drink, and it even has notes of red wine and citrus fruits. That's not the only drink-flavored option it offers, either. The brand also specializes in Champagne-flavored cotton candy and even eggnog-flavored cotton candy, which is apparently just as creamy and warmly spiced as the real thing.
Trump's hair
Hand on heart, one cotton candy flavor we truly weren't expecting to find when we were researching for this list was Trump's hair. And yet, here we are. Donald Trump's wispy, blonde hair has become its own phenomenon — it has inspired memes, think pieces, and it even has an X account entirely devoted to it.
So what does Trump's hair actually taste like? Well, according to Fairy Tale Cotton Candy, it's just like butterscotch. Interesting. If you'd like to put Trump's hair to the taste test, you'll be pleased to know that this flavor actually has some pretty positive reviews. People love the unique, fun packaging of the cotton candy, but they have also praised the taste, too, although some did find it a little salty. If you're looking for a humorous novelty gift, it ticks all the boxes.