Those who know the joy of baking a batch of delicious shortbread cookies are probably familiar with the various floral, spice, and fruity notes that can be added to a basic recipe. There's a lot to be said about the simplicity of preparing a traditional Scottish shortbread that only requires three ingredients – which are butter, sugar, and flour — to come to fruition. Still, there's not quite enough love for the other end of the taste spectrum. When you want to turn your standard sweet shortbread cookies into a rich and flavorful cracker, reach for a generous sprinkle of ranch seasoning to add to your favorite shortbread recipe. This salty addition will transform sweet cookies into unforgettable savory crackers.

Whether you choose to make your own homemade ranch powder recipe or go the store-bought route with a container of Unpretentious Ranch Dressing Mix (available on Amazon) or any other popular brands, including this savory seasoning in your shortbread crackers is a no-brainer. Made of a robust blend of herbs and spices that typically includes buttermilk powder, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, dill, parsley, and chives, this seasoning mixture adds the right level of spice and earthy elements to a buttery cracker that can be served with a wide variety of dips, cheeses, and spreads.