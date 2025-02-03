The Salty Seasoning Blend That Transforms Shortbread Crackers
Those who know the joy of baking a batch of delicious shortbread cookies are probably familiar with the various floral, spice, and fruity notes that can be added to a basic recipe. There's a lot to be said about the simplicity of preparing a traditional Scottish shortbread that only requires three ingredients – which are butter, sugar, and flour — to come to fruition. Still, there's not quite enough love for the other end of the taste spectrum. When you want to turn your standard sweet shortbread cookies into a rich and flavorful cracker, reach for a generous sprinkle of ranch seasoning to add to your favorite shortbread recipe. This salty addition will transform sweet cookies into unforgettable savory crackers.
Whether you choose to make your own homemade ranch powder recipe or go the store-bought route with a container of Unpretentious Ranch Dressing Mix (available on Amazon) or any other popular brands, including this savory seasoning in your shortbread crackers is a no-brainer. Made of a robust blend of herbs and spices that typically includes buttermilk powder, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, dill, parsley, and chives, this seasoning mixture adds the right level of spice and earthy elements to a buttery cracker that can be served with a wide variety of dips, cheeses, and spreads.
How to use ranch seasoning in your next batch of shortbreads
Incorporating the flavors of ranch seasoning into your next batch of shortbread cookies-turned-crackers is fairly simple with delicious results. Like the Scottish recipe, a typical shortbread will consist of approximately one stick of butter and one and ¼ cups of all-purpose flour, though you'll want to skip the sugar in favor of your savory seasonings. If you already have a go-to recipe for plain shortbread, start there and add the equivalent of a 1-ounce packet or 3 tablespoons of ranch powder into the mix once you've got your basic ingredients loaded into the food processor or mixer.
You can also include ranch seasoning in a recipe with a similar flavor profile such as a honey rosemary hazelnut shortbread recipe. Try adding other savory favorite flavors like Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese, for which you would need to freshly grate about a cup's worth for a shortbread recipe using a ratio of one stick of butter to one and ¼ cups of all-purpose flour. If you like your shortbread crackers to be extra spicy, add an extra grind or two of fresh black pepper to your ranch powder before mixing it with your shortbread crackers. The finished product would be an excellent pairing for savory cheese dips and so much more. This will change the way you look at shortbreads, giving them a new place on your next charcuterie or snacking board.