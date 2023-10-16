Van Leeuwen's Winter Ice Cream Lineup Features Some Unexpected Flavors
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing out its lineup of winter selections and the list includes some unexpected flavors. These surprising additions feature Kraft Mac & Cheese and Dill Pickle flavors — two foods you likely weren't expecting to be infused into ice cream.
The Kraft Mac & Cheese flavor was originally made available by Van Leeuwen in July 2021 in celebration of National Macaroni & Cheese Day. Because the flavor, which is meant to evoke the comfort of a warm bowl of mac and cheese, was an instant hit — consumers bought 6,000 pints in just an hour — the ice cream company decided to bring it back the following month as an online-only product and again in March 2022 for a limited time. Now, the Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream flavor is back for a fourth time, just in time for the holiday season. Meanwhile, the Dill Pickle is adding to Van Leeuwen's savory food-inspired ice cream with its tangy-sweet flavor, which is complete with a dill pickle swirl.
Both flavors will be available at Walmart only for the price of $4.98 a pint from October 23 until December 26 (or until each product sells out). But, the winter selection doesn't stop at these two unexpected flavors.
Van Leeuwen's other winter flavors are less surprising — but just as exciting
Alongside Kraft Mac & Cheese and Dill Pickle, Van Leeuwen is offering five other limited edition flavors this winter: Peppermint Stick, Caramel Sticky Bun, Peanut Butter Fudge Pretzel, Kettle Corn, and Holiday Cookies & Cream.
The Peppermint Stick, which is easily the most winter holiday-themed flavor of the bunch, consists of sweet cream ice cream infused with peppermint extract and completed with crushed peppermint candy pieces. The Caramel Sticky Bun is made of cinnamon brown sugar ice cream with swirls of caramel and cinnamon bun pieces, while the Peanut Butter Fudge Pretzel consists of peanut butter ice cream with praline pretzel pieces and fudge swirls. The salty-yet-sweet Kettle Corn flavor evokes the sweet snack by infusing pieces of honeycomb into a sweet corn and butter ice cream. Finally, the Holiday Cookies & Cream consists of red ice cream, a cream filling with green frosting swirled in, and completed with dark chocolate cookie pieces.
Just like the Kraft Mac & Cheese and the Dill Pickle, each of these $4.98-per-pint flavors will be available at Walmart only for just a couple of months, from October 23 to December 26 or until sold out.