Van Leeuwen's Winter Ice Cream Lineup Features Some Unexpected Flavors

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is bringing out its lineup of winter selections and the list includes some unexpected flavors. These surprising additions feature Kraft Mac & Cheese and Dill Pickle flavors — two foods you likely weren't expecting to be infused into ice cream.

The Kraft Mac & Cheese flavor was originally made available by Van Leeuwen in July 2021 in celebration of National Macaroni & Cheese Day. Because the flavor, which is meant to evoke the comfort of a warm bowl of mac and cheese, was an instant hit — consumers bought 6,000 pints in just an hour — the ice cream company decided to bring it back the following month as an online-only product and again in March 2022 for a limited time. Now, the Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream flavor is back for a fourth time, just in time for the holiday season. Meanwhile, the Dill Pickle is adding to Van Leeuwen's savory food-inspired ice cream with its tangy-sweet flavor, which is complete with a dill pickle swirl.

Both flavors will be available at Walmart only for the price of $4.98 a pint from October 23 until December 26 (or until each product sells out). But, the winter selection doesn't stop at these two unexpected flavors.