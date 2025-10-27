10 Wellness Resort-Inspired Snacks And Drinks For A Luxurious Home Spa Day
Every once in a while, you might find yourself particularly stressed from work or overwhelmed with social responsibilities and personal challenges. Sometimes, the best answer to all those worries is spending a few hours (or even days) in total relaxation, getting pampered with facials, massages, and therapeutic baths, surrounded by scented candles and soothing incense, and sustaining yourself with delicious but healthy foods and beverages. Still, not everyone can afford expensive spa packages or trips to stress-free, wellness-centered destinations around the world, like Bath and its renowned mineral water, Iceland and its centuries-old beer and hops dips, or Japan's scenic, traditional hot springs.
So, every now and then, it might be a good idea for you to hold your own standout gathering with select guests and call it a "home spa day." The event in question would involve setting up a comforting and relaxing atmosphere with fluffy throws and pillows, candles, music, essential oils, rejuvenating skincare, a fun mani-pedi session, a salt foot soak, and maybe a hired mobile masseuse. Even better, to complement and elevate this much-needed break away from life's troubles, why not also prepare some light snacks and drinks? You could also make it a potluck and have each guest contribute some of the items.
Ready to pamper yourself with a wellness resort-inspired, self-care day in the comfort of your own home? From infused water to low-fat chia pudding and homemade energy bars, this is the ultimate list for a spa-worthy buffet.
Infused water jugs or dispensers
While plain water is crucial to any type of gathering, it might be a little too boring for a spa-centered event at home. Instead, consider displaying a few jugs or dispensers of water that's been infused with different ingredients, such as various types of fresh herbs, spices, veggies, and/or fruits. The options are endless and include mint, thyme, and basil leaves; cucumber, apple, and ginger slices; spinach leaves; lemon and orange wedges; whole strawberries and blueberries; lemongrass; cinnamon sticks; and so on.
Not only are these colorful combos more visually appealing than plain water, but they may also help promote hydration, prevent heartburn, and regulate blood sugar. Even better, infused water is certainly more nutritious and much less calorific than soft drinks and bottled iced teas, as it's not supposed to contain any artificial ingredients or added sugar. No matter where you decide to set those jugs or dispensers, don't forget to decorate the station with leaves and edible flowers for a touch of soft, pastoral beauty, such as squash, chive, rose, and violet blossoms.
Caffeine-free teas
Since our goal here is pure relaxation, a curated selection of delicately aromatic, caffeine-free teas will surely be welcome and will help promote an even cozier mood — it's also a catching-up session essential. Plus, the benefits your guests would reap are endless.
For instance, chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties and may promote relaxation, soothe mild skin conditions, and lower blood sugar. For its part, antibacterial peppermint tea is known for freshening the breath and reducing headaches, cramps, and nasal congestion. As for ginger tea, it may improve digestion and reduce nausea, while its lavender counterpart could help manage anxiety and depression — the very goal of this private spa day. Finally, consider offering some elderberry concoction to those fighting early flu or cold symptoms or needing an immunity booster.
Keep in mind, though, that adding sugar or an artificial sweetener to tea may minimize its health benefits. But, since some people dislike the bitterness of plain tea, you could offer natural sweeteners with extra perks of their own instead. Raw honey, for one, is renowned for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, while agave syrup tastes even sweeter than processed sugar, is 100% vegan, and has a low glycemic index. Molasses, another powerful antioxidant, would add richness and depth to any drink, and stevia, made from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, adds enough sweetness but with 0 calories.
Mini grain and salad bar
Massive salad buffets are very popular at vegetarian restaurants and wellness resorts. Preparing a smaller one yourself or with the help of your guests for a home spa day is quite easy, though, not to mention that the ingredients in question are affordable and widely accessible — when in season, that is. So, consider setting up a modest but versatile grain and salad bar. Every guest could customize their bowl to their liking and get their fill of healthy, crunchy, and colorful goodness. Just remember to offer whole grains for even more fiber, minerals, and vitamins, such as quinoa, brown rice, and bulgur.
As for the veggies, whether steamed, grilled, or raw, make sure they're fresh and in season. The options are numerous and may include sliced avocados, bell peppers, zucchinis, eggplants, and cucumbers; lettuce, arugula, and spinach leaves; cherry tomatoes; green and black olives; cauliflower; and various types of mushrooms. You could also lay out a few healthier types of cheese, like feta, mozzarella, goat, or ricotta.
Finally, avoid heavy, calorific, and store-bought dressings, like blue cheese, ranch, or Thousand Island. A few lighter, homemade options prepared with lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, or Greek yogurt would definitely be more on theme.
Hummus with veggie sticks
In case you don't have enough time or room for a salad bar (however small), you could always opt for a vegan, dairy-free, and hassle-free alternative. For example, a platter (or two) of raw, crunchy veggie sticks with a savory, earthy dip like hummus is quite popular at wellness resorts and retreats. The veggies in question may include carrots, cucumbers, celery, and bell peppers — all beloved by many and easy to acquire year-round.
Though store-bought hummus is much more practical, how about going the extra mile and making that Levantine staple yourself? Don't forget to check out our expert tips for preparing the fluffiest, creamiest dip, from soaking the chickpeas overnight and boiling them long enough, to using aquafaba or even club soda instead of plain water, to adding ice cubes to that final blending pulse. And, for some extra color and flavor, you might as well whip up different flavors, such as basil, beetroot, and chili.
Overall, this colorful snack platter is filling, satisfying, and practical to pass around. It's also packed with nutrients and health benefits. Hummus, for one, delivers iron, copper, folate, fiber, protein, and manganese. Consumed in moderation, it may also support heart and digestive health, as well as manage blood sugar levels.
Low-fat chia pudding cups
Consumed at breakfast or as an afternoon snack, a classic chia pudding is another spa or wellness favorite. The recipe only requires the following accessible ingredients: chia seeds, dairy or plant-based milk, vanilla extract, and sugar or another sweetener like maple or agave syrup. Some people also add yogurt for a creamier texture, following these ratios: 1 cup of yogurt for 1 cup of milk and ¼ cup of chia seeds. Speaking of the latter ingredient, chia seeds are known for potentially providing consumers with numerous benefits, from promoting better digestion to reducing inflammation and alleviating depression and anxiety.
For a lighter and healthier cup, you could use low-fat yogurt and milk, plus the aforementioned natural sweeteners. Instead of whipping up plain pudding, though, use some toppings for added color and flavor. These may include all those different types of berries, basil leaves, shaved dark chocolate, cinnamon powder, shredded coconut, and nuts like almonds and hazelnuts.
Green juice jugs or dispensers
For your thirsty guests, there may be nothing healthier to offer (or easier to prepare) than the aforementioned infused water and caffeine-free tea. Should they feel like a richer and more flavorful and filling option, though, green juices or smoothies would make a suitable addition to that spa-worthy table. Kale, spinach, parsley, celery, green apple, kiwi, ginger ... these are the ingredients that are typically found in those various blends of leafy greens, veggies, and fruits. So, yes, green juices will keep you hydrated while offering you plenty of nutrients and vitamins.
Bear in mind, though, that many of them aren't as healthy as commonly believed. The juicing craze started around 2010 and has endured, but many consumers don't realize that a high fruit-to-veggie ratio could result in a sugar overload. Or that peeled ingredients could provide you with less fiber. Either way, regardless of the combination you choose for your wellness get-together, make sure to prioritize those leafy greens.
Vegetable soup tureen
Gentle on the stomach, versatile, and considered one of the best comfort foods (especially in cold and damp weather), soup is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. An elegant ceramic tureen filled with homemade vegetable soup would surely stand out during a spa day — plus, this particular material is known for its long heat retention.
Why not try one of our many cozy veggie soup recipes? Combine onions, leek, butternut squash, potatoes, and carrots for some hearty, velvety fall goodness. Make a deconstructed pizza with veggie broth, black olives, spinach, pizza sauce, onions, and garlic. Or prepare a simple miso soup with shiitake mushrooms, soft tofu, ginger, and soy sauce. Black bean, sweet potato, red lentil soup ... the options are endless. Just remember to go easy on the salt and to incorporate some super potent herbs and spices. Combined with black pepper, turmeric, for instance, has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, while a fresh ginger root may help alleviate nausea.
Light desserts
Light savory snacks and drinks make the perfect substance for a wellness day at home, but sweet treats will be just as welcome — as long as they're relatively light and nutritious. It might be a good idea to prioritize fresh and seasonal ingredients, as well as extra virgin olive oil, all the while avoiding highly processed sweeteners, white flour, and full-fat butter, milk, and cream.
Southern favorites like sweet potato pie, for example, can be prepared with evaporated skim milk, low-fat butter, raw honey, and freshly ground cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. A chocolate orange mousse would be just as delightful with unsweetened Greek yogurt, dark sweet chocolate, and grated orange zest. Or you could wow your guests with fudgy, dairy-free, low-carb, and gluten-free avocado brownies, using almond flour and unsweetened cocoa powder. If you're particularly short on time, a low-effort dark chocolate bark filled with dried cranberries, almonds, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, and citrus zest should do the trick.
Homemade energy bars
A wellness get-together should promote relaxation, but a little pick-me-up in between those pampering skincare, massage, manicure, and aromatherapy sessions wouldn't hurt either. Since you're avoiding alcoholic and heavily caffeinated drinks, how about offering a tray full of sweet, savory, or combo energy bars instead? They make for a convenient, filling, and versatile snack. And if you prepare them from scratch, you can at least ensure they'll be free from added refined sugars, preservatives, and other components that are typically frowned upon at health-conscious events.
Energy bars are quite easy and fun to make, too, and chances are you already have most of the ingredients in your pantry. We've got several delightful recipes for you to try, from the no-bake dates and oats bars to the almond, quinoa, and cranberry bars, the savory granola bars, and the strawberry chia oatmeal bars.
Dried fruit and raw nut basket
If you've traveled around the world, chances are you've brought back home many intensely flavorful foodie souvenirs from the Middle East known for their long shelf life, like dates. While some premium varieties of dates, such as medjool, ajwa, sukkari, and safawi, can only be bought in or imported from countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, many other affordable options can be found in North America.
Dates and other dried fruits, like sultanas, apricots, raisins, prunes, mangoes, and figs, can be conveniently displayed on the home-spa-day buffet for hours, as they don't need refrigeration or heating. Plus, they add depth and flavor to the other snacks when eaten together, not to mention that they're packed with minerals, fiber, and vitamins. You'll probably get extra points for arranging the fruits in neatly decorated baskets, preferably alongside some walnuts, Brazil nuts, almonds, hazelnuts, and cashews. It's better to opt for raw, as these are low in cholesterol and high in fiber, minerals, vitamins, and protein.
All of these wonderful sweet and savory snacks and drinks on display will surely complement your private spa activities. Whether you prepare some or all of them, make sure you allocate enough time for that much-needed pampering and munching.