10 Wellness Resort-Inspired Snacks And Drinks For A Luxurious Home Spa Day

Every once in a while, you might find yourself particularly stressed from work or overwhelmed with social responsibilities and personal challenges. Sometimes, the best answer to all those worries is spending a few hours (or even days) in total relaxation, getting pampered with facials, massages, and therapeutic baths, surrounded by scented candles and soothing incense, and sustaining yourself with delicious but healthy foods and beverages. Still, not everyone can afford expensive spa packages or trips to stress-free, wellness-centered destinations around the world, like Bath and its renowned mineral water, Iceland and its centuries-old beer and hops dips, or Japan's scenic, traditional hot springs.

So, every now and then, it might be a good idea for you to hold your own standout gathering with select guests and call it a "home spa day." The event in question would involve setting up a comforting and relaxing atmosphere with fluffy throws and pillows, candles, music, essential oils, rejuvenating skincare, a fun mani-pedi session, a salt foot soak, and maybe a hired mobile masseuse. Even better, to complement and elevate this much-needed break away from life's troubles, why not also prepare some light snacks and drinks? You could also make it a potluck and have each guest contribute some of the items.

Ready to pamper yourself with a wellness resort-inspired, self-care day in the comfort of your own home? From infused water to low-fat chia pudding and homemade energy bars, this is the ultimate list for a spa-worthy buffet.