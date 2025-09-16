The Best Foodie Souvenirs To Bring Home From The Middle East

When they're not cream-based, many Middle Eastern sweets and confections can last you for weeks if stored in a cool, dry place. You could also refrigerate or freeze them for much longer. Fortunately, bakeries, patisseries, and duty-free shops offer many neatly prepackaged selections. Premium brands like Hallab, for instance, would definitely be appreciated as a gift.

Delicately flaky, drizzled with sugar syrup or honey, and filled with ground nuts, baklava is a popular choice. The exact origin of baklava is still disputed, but you'll find many variations across the eastern Mediterranean. Maamoul is another long-lasting option. Those crumbly cookies are made with semolina flour and filled with ground nuts, ground pistachios, date paste, or chocolate. They're typically prepared in Christian homes for Easter and in Muslim communities throughout the month of Ramadan, but they can also be found year-round in gourmet shops.

As for lokum — also known as loukoumi, rahat halkoum, and Turkish delight — it's available in many flavors and sizes. Standout choices to bring back include vanilla and pistachio, musk, rose, and fig. Insider tip: Squeeze your lokum between two tea biscuits for a special treat. You could also opt for artisanal cream-colored cotton candy, which is usually sold in small portions, either in a sealed box or individually wrapped. If you ever find yourself at a Lebanese restaurant, you might see this type of cotton candy served alongside ice cream, either with coffee or as an after-meal dessert.