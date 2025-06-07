Where Exactly Does Baklava Come From?
Baklava, the luscious, flaky pastry believed to have originated in ancient Mesopotamia, is a true culinary treasure. So delectable that countries like Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon all lay claim to it, baklava has become a staple at celebrations across the Middle East and Mediterranean. A symbol of opulence and luxury, it's packed with layers of crisp phyllo, rich nut fillings, usually pistachios or walnuts, and soaked in syrup or honey. It's no wonder that biting into a well-made piece feels like sinking your teeth into culinary history. Still, for all its popularity, one question lingers: Where exactly did baklava begin?
Baklava's early origins are tied to nomadic innovation — proof that even ancient travelers had a sweet tooth and a flair for creativity. According to Charles Perry, President of the Culinary Historians of Southern California and translator of several medieval Arabic cookbooks, "Baklava originated somewhere in the shatter zone between the medieval Turkish nomads of Central Asia and the Iranian cultural area that extends from Azerbaijan on the Caspian Sea east to Afghanistan."
With its early creators constantly on the move, it's no surprise that the exact birthplace of this indulgent dessert remains unclear. Like many of the world's finest sweets, baklava didn't stand still — it evolved. Over the centuries, countless variations emerged across empires and borders, each adapting to local ingredients and tastes. But one thing's for sure: baklava's appeal is universal, its legacy layered as finely as its pastry sheets.
How Baklava evolved
Traditionally presented on warm, large silver trays in dessert shops, baklava has long brought people together, marking religious holidays, family milestones, and festive gatherings. Its irresistible sweetness and delicate layers tell a story of centuries of refinement and cultural exchange. "What we recognize as baklava is a product of Ottoman culinary synthesis, with the earliest mentions, to my knowledge, appearing in the 15th century," says Bethany Kehdy, chef, author, and culinary researcher.
Perry echoes this and believes baklava originated when Turkish nomads "encountered the idea of a sweetened nut filling [in] the Iranian culinary region and adapted their layered-bread technique to the settled people's ovens." He further added, "I believe that it was in Istanbul that modern baklava, with its dozens or scores of paper-thin layers, was invented to appeal to the famous sweet tooth of the sultans."
As the Ottoman Empire expanded, so did baklava, transforming the dessert along the way. "Historically, the fillings of baklava will have varied depending on the terroir in which it was prepared, pistachios in Bilad al Sham and Anatolia, walnuts in the Caucus, almonds in North Africa," says Kehdy. Today, baklava is more accessible than ever, no longer limited to palace kitchens or special occasions. It's found in countless forms and flavors around the world, a once-royal treat that's now beloved by all. Who wouldn't want to enjoy a treat fit for a sultan?