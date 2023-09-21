In Bath, England, The Mineral Spa Water Is Not Just For Soaking In

Water is everywhere in Bath, England. Nestled comfortably in Somerset County, Bath is an appropriately named city specifically because of the fact that it rests upon three thermal springs: King's, Hetling, and Cross. First discovered by an ancient prince in 863 B.C., the hot mineral water produced by these springs has been the hallmark of the city ever since. The later Roman Baths and Georgian architecture have granted the city as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. However, apart from merely bathing, the mineral-rich waters of Bath have a longstanding tradition of being drunk for health purposes.

Mineral water does not go through any kind of chemical clarification or filtration process. Generally considered more nutritional than standard drinking water, mineral water, as its name suggests, is filled with minerals like magnesium, calcium, and sodium. Consumption of mineral water has the potential benefits of strengthening bones, lowering blood pressure, and regulating circulation, per Healthline.

These, however, were far from some of the ailments Bath's waters were said to be curative of. While it's never actually been proven whether or not the waters actually did cure the ailments in question, the aura surrounding them certainly helped put the city on the map as a spa destination — a status it maintains to this day.