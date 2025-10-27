8 Frozen French Bread Pizzas, Ranked

We love a great meeting of the minds ... especially when it comes to cuisine. And what could be better than a culinary creation that pulls from both French and Italian heritage? It's not all that common, but when these two worlds collide, we are blessed with masterpieces like French bread pizza.

Now, the origins of the French bread pizza are mysterious. If you ask Stouffer's, the brand will say that it was the first to cook up the dish — and it did launch the first frozen version in 1974. Others will tell you a food truck owner named Bob Petrillose invented it years before, or that the idea dated back even further than the food truck. No matter where it came from or how it got here, French bread pizza has stood the test of time. Now, several brands have their own take on this French-Italian comfort food, and today I'm testing them out to see which is the pièce de résistance of pizzas.

I gathered several different French bread pizzas from popular frozen pizza brands, other frozen food giants like Lean Cuisine, and, of course, Stouffer's. I baked them all in the oven, not the microwave, because that's what pizza deserves. Then, I ranked them based on the quality and crunch of the French bread. It's the pizza's namesake, so it oughta be good. I also looked at the taste and abundance of the sauce and cheese, and cohesion amongst any additional toppings. Let's see which pie reigns supreme. Bon appétit and buon appetito!