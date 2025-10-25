Why Turkish Olive Oil Deserves A Place In Your Pantry

Olive oil is a special ingredient. Lower-grade olive oil is often relegated to background roles in the kitchen, such as being used to make a vinaigrette or fry an egg, where its flavor largely goes unnoticed. But at its best, olive oil is worth celebrating. And Turkish olive oil can be especially wonderful, as Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef at Shuka knows well.

We caught up with her at The New York City Wine & Food Fest, and she made her appreciation of this particular ingredient plain with a simple statement: "I love Turkish olive oil," she told us. Elaborating on what makes Turkish olive oil in particular so special, she noted its deep color and sharp flavor, explaining, "Olive oil to me is like a diamond ... You need the good stuff, and the stuff that comes from Turkey is really delicious."

Turkish olive oil may not be on the average American consumer's radar quite as much as, say, Italian or Greek olive oil, but they are a major producer. In fact, Turkey is one of the top three producers of olive oil globally — alongside Italy and Spain — and olives have a long history in the region. You can see the importance of olive oil clearly when you look at some of the most common Turkish dishes. A bowl of muhammara benefits tremendously from high-quality olive oil, and a nice, crusty bread dipped in good olive oil and za'atar is a wonderful thing. But what is it that makes Turkish olive oil so prized?