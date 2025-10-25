The Popular Chicken Comfort Dish Of The '60s And '70s You Can Elevate Or Simplify

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some retro dishes (like Jell-O salad) firmly belong in the past. But, many culinary creations of yore — or, at least of the '60s and 70s — still totally hold up. Chicken Tetrazzini is one such dish. All hail the humble casserole: A cozy, one-pan meal built to please on a dime. Chicken Tetrazzini has the unique distinction of being economical and accessible, crowd-pleasing and crowd-filling, all while retaining the capacity to be elevated into an upscale comfort food.

At its core, chicken Tettrazini consists of spaghetti in a thick, rich cream sauce with chopped chicken, all covered in golden breadcrumbs and baked in a casserole dish. It's tuna-noodle-casserole-adjacent, not requiring any special cooking techniques for busy or beginner home cooks. The dish is named after Italian colatura soprano Luisa Tetrazzini (1871-1940), a widely revered opera singer at the turn of the 1900s. Her namesake casserole is a distinctly Italian-American fusion, an amalgam of the convenience-centric canned or boxed ingredients in mid-20th century American kitchens with classic baked Italian pasta dishes.

It remains unclear when, exactly, chicken Tetrazzini was first created, or whether it initially came from a restaurant or a home kitchen. Either way, written recipes bearing the name chicken or turkey Tetrazzini began cropping up as early as the 1940s, and by the '60s and '70s, the dish was a household staple. Recipes appear in Poppy Cannon's "The New New Can-Opener Cookbook," published in 1968, and in Jean Anderson's "The American Century Cookbook" (1997).