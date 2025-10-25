Make Budget Bourbon Shine With A Clever Switch
There are so many mind-blowing bourbons out there, and if you're a connoisseur, there's a good chance you've already weeded out your favorites. But there are also plenty of less desirable bottles that might not be as tolerable to a seasoned palate, especially if they're on the cheaper side. But if you are gifted a bottom-shelf bourbon there is a clever trick you can employ to make the experience a bit better: Use the right type of glass.
Alex Davis, co-owner of the whiskey-focused bar Peck Slip Social in New York City, recommends using a tumbler or rocks glass, rather than a glass with a smaller rim. She tells Tasting Table, "I truly believe the best way to make a 'lesser' bourbon or rye more enjoyable is to use a wider old fashioned glass to distribute the nose more."
The bigger the rim of a glass, the more the aromas dissipate so a tumbler or rocks glass are perfect for a lower-budget bourbon. These simple bar-staples aren't designed for aroma enhancement, but they are some of the best glasses for sipping bourbon, especially if you want it to air it out a bit more.
What glass to use for budget bourbon
Whiskey and bourbon are often served neat in Glencairn glasses, which are tulip-shaped glasses typically used for tasting purposes. They're are designed to concentrate the aromas of the spirit and push them to the rim, which allows all of the flavors to shine through. But if you don't love the profile of the bourbon you're drinking, then you don't want that intense sipping experience, so Davis doesn't recommend them for undesirable bourbon.
"For budget bourbon, I would absolutely avoid using a Glencairn or Glasvin glass," Davis explains. "Those create a strong nose — the whiskey aromas coming out of the glass — which for a lesser bourbon will likely be too harsh."
Another insider tip is to add some water to the bourbon, which can help evaporate some of the unwanted flavors and bring down the proof of the bourbon slightly. "Add a few drops of water or, preferably, one spherical ice cube (this is how we enjoy it at Peck Slip Social) to help open up the other flavors of the bourbon," Davis recommends. Here is an expert's guide to watering your bourbon if you want some exact measurements, but less than a teaspoon should do. Or just use some ice like Davis advises. If none of that helps, there's always soda, but hopefully things don't get to that point.