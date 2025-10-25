Make Budget Bourbon Shine With A Clever Switch

There are so many mind-blowing bourbons out there, and if you're a connoisseur, there's a good chance you've already weeded out your favorites. But there are also plenty of less desirable bottles that might not be as tolerable to a seasoned palate, especially if they're on the cheaper side. But if you are gifted a bottom-shelf bourbon there is a clever trick you can employ to make the experience a bit better: Use the right type of glass.

Alex Davis, co-owner of the whiskey-focused bar Peck Slip Social in New York City, recommends using a tumbler or rocks glass, rather than a glass with a smaller rim. She tells Tasting Table, "I truly believe the best way to make a 'lesser' bourbon or rye more enjoyable is to use a wider old fashioned glass to distribute the nose more."

The bigger the rim of a glass, the more the aromas dissipate so a tumbler or rocks glass are perfect for a lower-budget bourbon. These simple bar-staples aren't designed for aroma enhancement, but they are some of the best glasses for sipping bourbon, especially if you want it to air it out a bit more.