The Best Steakhouse In Delaware Is Renowned For Its Steak Frites
While France will probably always be the top destination for a dazzling plate of steak frites, you don't necessarily need to fly all the way to Europe to enjoy the classic dish. In fact, if you're in the Delaware area, you can head right to Snuff Mill — a local restaurant, butchery, and wine bar known for its tender filets, dry-aged strips, and perfectly cooked steak frites.
Snuff Mill was founded by William "Bill" Irvin, a restaurateur from nearby Maryland. Having worked in the industry, including as Food and Beverage Director for Ruth's Chris Steak House, Irvin decided to use his experience to open a farm-to-table restaurant in Wilmington. The goal was to recreate the ambiance of a European bistro while focusing on steakhouse signatures, and it's safe to say the plan has been a success so far — so much so that when rounding up the best steakhouse in every state, we named Snuff Mill as the top location in Delaware. Our reasoning was simple: the farm-to-table ethos, the focus on local ingredients, and the fan-favorite steak frites.
What to order at Snuff Mill
The menu at Snuff Mill is pretty extensive. The restaurant works with local farmers, cheesemakers, and fisheries to curate seasonal offerings that range from caviar and escargot to pork Milanese and lobster french toast. However, the steaks are the highlight. All of the meat is butchered on site, and each cut is hand-selected by the kitchen for use. An 8-ounce flat iron is the chosen cut for steak frites, which is grilled and served with a natural veal stock reduction and a flavored Café de Paris butter. Like any good French brasserie-style steak frites, the plate is also loaded with skinny fries.
Various customers have recommended the dish on Yelp, where one person wrote in a review: "The fries were hand cut and seasoned perfectly, and the 8 oz of steak sliced could not have been better. Incredible." Another said, "I typically am pretty disappointed (even in Paris) but this was [a] perfect cut of meat ... Definitely better than anything I've had in NYC!" People especially love the herb butter, as well as the seasoning on the steak. But if you visit, you need to save room for dessert (the gelato is a must) and don't forget to order a cocktail from the expert bartenders.