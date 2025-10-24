The Best Steakhouse In Delaware Is Renowned For Its Steak Frites

While France will probably always be the top destination for a dazzling plate of steak frites, you don't necessarily need to fly all the way to Europe to enjoy the classic dish. In fact, if you're in the Delaware area, you can head right to Snuff Mill — a local restaurant, butchery, and wine bar known for its tender filets, dry-aged strips, and perfectly cooked steak frites.

Snuff Mill was founded by William "Bill" Irvin, a restaurateur from nearby Maryland. Having worked in the industry, including as Food and Beverage Director for Ruth's Chris Steak House, Irvin decided to use his experience to open a farm-to-table restaurant in Wilmington. The goal was to recreate the ambiance of a European bistro while focusing on steakhouse signatures, and it's safe to say the plan has been a success so far — so much so that when rounding up the best steakhouse in every state, we named Snuff Mill as the top location in Delaware. Our reasoning was simple: the farm-to-table ethos, the focus on local ingredients, and the fan-favorite steak frites.