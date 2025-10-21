Alex Guarnaschelli's Unexpected Pancake Topping Adds A Boost Of Protein

A buttery, soft, slightly sweet stack of pancakes plays well with almost any topping you can think of, from fruit to nuts to chocolate to custard and more. But even with oodles of tasty toppings for pancakes that aren't maple syrup, it's easy to beeline for the same tired combos you know and love. So if you're looking for an innovative topping for your pancakes that brings tons of texture and packs a nutritional punch, look no further than celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli's toasted quinoa-topped pancakes.

In an interview with Tasting Table, Guarnaschelli shares that she takes cooked quinoa and browns it in a pan with some butter or olive oil. Once you have that toasted goodness, you can fold it into your pancake batter for a hearty bite or sprinkle it on top of your stack for a delightfully nutty crunch. "It adds protein. It's healthy, it's a grain, it's fiber," she says. "You should be able to eat at least three more pancakes."

Quinoa adds flavorful texture and is one of those ingredients with way more protein than you realize, so it gives your stack of pancakes a little more nutritional heft. And it's neutral enough to work in combination with other classic toppings, like bananas, chocolate sauce, or berry compote.