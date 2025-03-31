Give Banana Pudding A Protein Boost With This Unexpected Ingredient
Silky, smooth banana pudding is not something you mess with. It's kind of perfection in a bowl with all those mounds of fluffy whipped cream, slices of banana, and crunchy Nilla Wafers hidden beneath its surface. But if you are looking for a way to add some protein to this traditional comfort food, you need to grab a container of cottage cheese. Yep, cottage cheese, that curdy, lumpy white stuff that makes your kid — and husband — pretend to dry heave will transform your classic banana pudding into a delicious 2.0 version that will have you shoveling it into your mouth on repeat.
Cottage cheese is both low-carb and protein-rich. It contains somewhere between 12 and 14 grams of protein per half cup serving, depending on whether you opt for the low-fat or full-fat version, the latter of which will give your pudding a creamier texture. When you mix it with your banana pudding, another of layer of consistency is added and the flavor of this mildly tangy and salty ingredient gives this treat all the feels your taste buds will love. You will also notice that your banana pudding is thicker and more lush with this addition.
Tips for adding cottage cheese to banana pudding and other treats
If you are going to add cottage cheese to upgrade your banana pudding, you can either use your food processor or blender to create a velvety, lustrous bite. Simply add it, along with the banana, to the pudding mix and let your small electric appliance do the work. If you don't have either of these kitchen tools, you can also use a handheld beater or an immersion blender. And, of course, if the texture is not an issue, you can always go bold and leave the curdy chunks as is for a nice contrast to those Nilla Wafers.
Cottage cheese is definitely not on anyone's bingo card when it comes to making banana pudding, and it should come as no surprise that adding this dairy product is going to start a conversation regardless of its protein content. Those discussions might be interesting; they might get heated; but your pudding will without a doubt be delicious. For instance, you can also add cottage cheese to other banana pudding favorites. It will turn a creamy banana pudding milkshake into a healthy option with the extra protein while adding a lush taste. And if you want a denser filling for your banana pudding pie, cottage cheese will do just that.