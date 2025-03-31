Give Banana Pudding A Protein Boost With This Unexpected Ingredient

Silky, smooth banana pudding is not something you mess with. It's kind of perfection in a bowl with all those mounds of fluffy whipped cream, slices of banana, and crunchy Nilla Wafers hidden beneath its surface. But if you are looking for a way to add some protein to this traditional comfort food, you need to grab a container of cottage cheese. Yep, cottage cheese, that curdy, lumpy white stuff that makes your kid — and husband — pretend to dry heave will transform your classic banana pudding into a delicious 2.0 version that will have you shoveling it into your mouth on repeat.

Cottage cheese is both low-carb and protein-rich. It contains somewhere between 12 and 14 grams of protein per half cup serving, depending on whether you opt for the low-fat or full-fat version, the latter of which will give your pudding a creamier texture. When you mix it with your banana pudding, another of layer of consistency is added and the flavor of this mildly tangy and salty ingredient gives this treat all the feels your taste buds will love. You will also notice that your banana pudding is thicker and more lush with this addition.