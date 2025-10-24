The Absolute Best Costco Kirkland Signature Cheese Is Made For Wine Lovers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has a long list of impressive name brand producers, from Bumble Bee to Jelly Belly — and our favorite cheese is no different. In a taste test of 10 Kirkland Signature cheeses, the Sartori BellaVitano Cabernet Sauvignon came in first place.
BellaVitano cheese combines two types of cheese, cheddar and parmesan, into one delicious block. Despite the Italian name, BellaVitano is an American creation from the Wisconsin-based Sartori company. No complaints from us on that point, though, as Sartori's hometown of Plymouth Wisconsin is considered the cheese capital of the world. And leave it to the Sartori company to come up with a line of hybrid, beverage-soaked cheeses like Espresso BellaVitano, Chardonnay BellaVitano, and even Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano. The Cabernet Sauvignon variety appears to be exclusive to the Kirkland Signature brand as it uses none other than Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon. Not only does it infuse the sharp yet creamy profile of the cheese with notes of sweet and tart red fruit, but it also dyes the rind deep purple, which adds a visual element that's as pleasing as the aroma, taste, and texture.
We loved how the nutty saltiness combined with the buttery creaminess of the cheese, while the fruitiness added to the complexity. On Reddit, a Costco customer compared the taste of this BellaVitano cheese to Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar. According to the Redditor, however, it's "similar ... but better." We'd have to agree!
Cheese and wine pairings for Sartori BellaVitano Cabernet Sauvignon
While you're perusing the cheese section, you should stroll over to the wine aisle at Costco to explore the respectable Kirkland Signature wine selection. Since it's soaked in Cabernet Sauvignon, the most obvious wine pairing for Kirkland Signature Sartori BellaVitano is Cabernet Sauvignon, of which, there are two of our favorites under the Kirkland Signature brand. The Kirkland Signature California Cabernet Sauvignon has a palate of blackberry, mocha, oak, and black pepper, while the Cabernet Sauvignon Rutherford Napa Valley is a bolder, higher quality Cab with notes of black cherry, cassis, espresso, and leather. Both are good options to sip while enjoying the Kirkland Signature Sartori BellaVitano. Other similarly full-bodied reds to try with the cheese include Malbec or Tempranillo.
If you're assembling a grazing board, you could explore more of the vast variety of Wisconsin cheeses. Of course, you can stick with Costco cheeses by choosing Manchego and Pecorino Romano, our second and third favorite options. A creamy, sharp, and nutty cheese like the BellaVitano will pair well with a rich and sweet fig spread. Fruit like grapes, blackberries, and cherries will bring out the fruity notes that the Cabernet Sauvignon infuses into the cheese, while buttery cashews and Marcona almonds are a great savory accompaniment. Bring umami to the mix with a bowl of Castelvetrano olives or Raincoast Crisps' Fig and Olive Crackers.