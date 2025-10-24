The Absolute Best Costco Kirkland Signature Cheese Is Made For Wine Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has a long list of impressive name brand producers, from Bumble Bee to Jelly Belly — and our favorite cheese is no different. In a taste test of 10 Kirkland Signature cheeses, the Sartori BellaVitano Cabernet Sauvignon came in first place.

BellaVitano cheese combines two types of cheese, cheddar and parmesan, into one delicious block. Despite the Italian name, BellaVitano is an American creation from the Wisconsin-based Sartori company. No complaints from us on that point, though, as Sartori's hometown of Plymouth Wisconsin is considered the cheese capital of the world. And leave it to the Sartori company to come up with a line of hybrid, beverage-soaked cheeses like Espresso BellaVitano, Chardonnay BellaVitano, and even Tennessee Whiskey BellaVitano. The Cabernet Sauvignon variety appears to be exclusive to the Kirkland Signature brand as it uses none other than Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon. Not only does it infuse the sharp yet creamy profile of the cheese with notes of sweet and tart red fruit, but it also dyes the rind deep purple, which adds a visual element that's as pleasing as the aroma, taste, and texture.

We loved how the nutty saltiness combined with the buttery creaminess of the cheese, while the fruitiness added to the complexity. On Reddit, a Costco customer compared the taste of this BellaVitano cheese to Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar. According to the Redditor, however, it's "similar ... but better." We'd have to agree!