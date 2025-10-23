Costco's Worst Kirkland Brand Signature Cheese Has Only A Lick Of Flavor

It's easy to believe that all of Costco's Kirkland Signature foods are winners, from cult favorites like its vanilla ice cream and extra virgin olive oil to the store's wide selection of cheeses. Still, even the biggest Costco fans know that the company slips up sometimes and puts out items that are just plain disappointing. For example, when we tried Costco Kirkland Signature cheeses and ranked them from worst to best, the fresh mozzarella landed at the bottom due to its complete lack of flavor.

What makes fresh mozzarella different than other varieties is that it doesn't have much moisture pressed out of it, resulting in a soft yet sliceable end product with a clean, milky taste. Any foodie knows that this cheese is naturally very mild, but it's not supposed to be totally tasteless like Kirkland Signature's version. Even when paired with fresh tomatoes and olive oil, our tester found Costco's mozzarella logs to be insipid, lacking the subtle tang and saltiness of decent fresh mozz. While even lower-quality versions of this cheese usually have a nice, juicy texture, Kirkland's also had a drier consistency that didn't make up for its lackluster taste.

We're not calling Kirkland's mozzarella totally worthless — our taster noted that it would be nice when cooked on top of pizza or pasta. But in a Caprese salad or another simple dish, this boring cheese simply can't speak for itself. And as it turns out, other Costco fans online agree with our thoughts.