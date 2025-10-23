Costco's Worst Kirkland Brand Signature Cheese Has Only A Lick Of Flavor
It's easy to believe that all of Costco's Kirkland Signature foods are winners, from cult favorites like its vanilla ice cream and extra virgin olive oil to the store's wide selection of cheeses. Still, even the biggest Costco fans know that the company slips up sometimes and puts out items that are just plain disappointing. For example, when we tried Costco Kirkland Signature cheeses and ranked them from worst to best, the fresh mozzarella landed at the bottom due to its complete lack of flavor.
What makes fresh mozzarella different than other varieties is that it doesn't have much moisture pressed out of it, resulting in a soft yet sliceable end product with a clean, milky taste. Any foodie knows that this cheese is naturally very mild, but it's not supposed to be totally tasteless like Kirkland Signature's version. Even when paired with fresh tomatoes and olive oil, our tester found Costco's mozzarella logs to be insipid, lacking the subtle tang and saltiness of decent fresh mozz. While even lower-quality versions of this cheese usually have a nice, juicy texture, Kirkland's also had a drier consistency that didn't make up for its lackluster taste.
We're not calling Kirkland's mozzarella totally worthless — our taster noted that it would be nice when cooked on top of pizza or pasta. But in a Caprese salad or another simple dish, this boring cheese simply can't speak for itself. And as it turns out, other Costco fans online agree with our thoughts.
Costco shoppers weigh in on Kirkland's fresh mozzarella (and what to buy instead)
Every Kirkland Signature product has its defenders, but its fresh mozzarella doesn't get overwhelmingly positive buzz on social media. Some Costco customers think it's bland, just like we did, while others say their mozz had an odd, gritty texture. One Reddit commenter called the product both dry and tasteless. An off-putting consistency is the same problem that plagues Costco's cream cheese, the Kirkland fridge staple that shoppers put back to buy the name brand instead. Similarly, multiple customers recommend buying the popular BelGioso brand of fresh mozzarella over Costco's version.
Luckily for frequent Costco shoppers, Kirkland Signature makes plenty of fresh cheeses that are miles better than its mozzarella. If you're longing for an option that's perfect for salads, Kirkland's goat cheese placed at number four in our ranking for its perfectly creamy texture and balanced taste. Its tangy flavor and semi-crumbly consistency are very different from mozzarella, but in our book, it's the best young, fresh cheese Kirkland makes. Other reviewers concur, praising the product's zestiness and excellent value.
Kirkland's feta is another thing you can pick up at Costco to build the perfect charcuterie board. While our taster didn't rank it in the top five, it's a generally well-reviewed version of the iconic Greek cheese that's even better when paired with olives, crackers, and classic cheese board condiments. Shoppers also say it's great when used in a traditional spanakopita recipe.