The Kirkland Fridge Staple That Costco Shoppers Put Back To Buy The Name Brand Instead

"Store brand" is often used as an insult to call something an inferior knock-off, but Costco's Kirkland Signature label seriously bucks expectations. From Kirkland-brand jarred and canned goods to the Kirkland products that Reddit prefers over name brand, it's rare for these affordable items to disappoint shoppers — but not impossible. One dud that many customers leave on the shelf is Kirkland Signature Cream Cheese.

In one Reddit thread, a Costco customer complained that this cream cheese is "grainy and weird," and another called it "plastic-y and a definite do not buy." Multiple shoppers expressed a preference for Philadelphia cream cheese instead, a sentiment that carries over to a second post. Here, a Redditor alleged that Kirkland's product gave their cheesecake a strange consistency and the lower price compared to Philadelphia wasn't worth it. Other comments concurred, calling the cheese too sticky, oddly gummy, and bitter-tasting. "We bought it once and never again," one user wrote.

An even bigger horror story can be found in another Reddit thread. Speaking on a cheesecake made with Kirkland cream cheese, a commenter wrote, "Literally a decade later, we're talking about this cheesecake burned into our memories ... We couldn't even finish a single piece it was so bad." Some customers maintain that this Costco find is passable when used in recipes like spreads and salads, but others recommend returning it to save yourself the pain.