This 2-Ingredient Pub Cheese Dip Is Too Easy Not To Try

Pub cheese may be a staple when you're out on the town, but there's no reason you can't enjoy it at home, especially when you can whip up a restaurant-worthy appetizer with just two simple ingredients. All you need is a tub of spreadable cheddar cheese and a few spoonfuls of softened cream cheese stirred together on the spot. Unlike traditional beer cheese, there's no alcohol in this version, which makes it a great choice for all-ages gatherings and non-drinkers. And because both ingredients are already in spreadable form, you won't need to bother with a food processor to mix them up.

Prepare this crowd favorite ahead of time, and you can keep it in the fridge for up to 10 days. You can also heat it up in a microwave or crockpot, transferring it to a tabletop warmer or fondue pot for serving. Hot or cold, it pairs great with pretzels, crackers, homemade pita chips, salami sticks, or fresh veggies. From game day to brown bag lunches and after-school snacks, you'll want this quick and satisfying option in your regular rotation.