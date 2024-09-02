This 2-Ingredient Pub Cheese Dip Is Too Easy Not To Try
Pub cheese may be a staple when you're out on the town, but there's no reason you can't enjoy it at home, especially when you can whip up a restaurant-worthy appetizer with just two simple ingredients. All you need is a tub of spreadable cheddar cheese and a few spoonfuls of softened cream cheese stirred together on the spot. Unlike traditional beer cheese, there's no alcohol in this version, which makes it a great choice for all-ages gatherings and non-drinkers. And because both ingredients are already in spreadable form, you won't need to bother with a food processor to mix them up.
Prepare this crowd favorite ahead of time, and you can keep it in the fridge for up to 10 days. You can also heat it up in a microwave or crockpot, transferring it to a tabletop warmer or fondue pot for serving. Hot or cold, it pairs great with pretzels, crackers, homemade pita chips, salami sticks, or fresh veggies. From game day to brown bag lunches and after-school snacks, you'll want this quick and satisfying option in your regular rotation.
Amp up the flavor with add-ins
While the balance of sharpness and creaminess in the two-ingredient version stands on its own, this simple recipe can also be a blank slate for the creative cook. For inspiration, look no further than your refrigerator and spice cupboard. Almost everything goes with cheese! Craving something fresh? Stir in snipped basil leaves, cilantro, or chopped bell peppers. Their vivid colors will brighten up the dish. Almost anything in your vegetable drawer or bin is fair game, from onions and garlic to savory sun-dried tomatoes or spicy jalapeños. The vinegary flavor of pickled foods works well, too, so stir in a spoonful of olives, artichoke hearts, or capers.
Your favorite spices and sauces can add even more character. Try oregano, smoked paprika, or cayenne pepper, making sure to blend them in evenly. Or add a dash or two of tabasco, salsa, or horseradish sauce for an eye-opening effect. Other cheeses can deliver more complex flavors — grated Parmesan, crumbled blue cheese, or feta can all elevate the taste experience.
Finally, don't overlook the importance of presentation. Sprinkling a few key ingredients on top of your pub cheese before serving can add exciting contrasts in color, texture, and flavor. Try smoky bacon, toasted pine nuts, fragrant chives, or crushed potato chips — but whatever you choose, make sure you've brought enough for everyone.