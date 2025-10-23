Updating Your Kitchen To Match The Color-Of-The-Year Isn't Worth The Money, And Here's Why

Pantone has been in business since 1963, while the Pantone Color Institute was founded in 1985. Pantone's Color of the Year began in 1999 as a way to start conversation among artists, designers, and audiences. A global team surveys culture, arts, fashion, and global destinations before deciding upon the selected annual color. Pantone insists there is no commercial agenda or personal preference that impacts which color is selected, and the process upon deciding the color can take time. Pantone also states that the goal of the Color of the Year initiative isn't to emphasize any particular color but to recognize the power of color, how color choices can be used as a tool of expression, the ways color can influence perception, and how color choices can impact communication.

It is important to remember that at the end of the day, the style choices made in your home should reflect your personal tastes and your family's lifestyle. Just because a color has been deemed important doesn't mean you need to start swiping it across your walls and cabinetry. Should you be tempted to keep up with the Jones' of the world's latest color trends, consider the impact colors have on your emotional state and opt for smaller refurbishment projects, instead. After all, a new color of the year will be announced again soon.