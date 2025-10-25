10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Chili That Aren't Just Chili Dogs

Canned foods are delightfully convenient when stocked in the pantry. You never know when they'll come in handy or how you can incorporate them into a dish for a more filling or interesting culinary experience. Canned chili is one example that's especially versatile; we deemed it an absolute must-have canned food, along with tomatoes and beans. While chili is tasty on its own, we wanted to highlight some creative ways to use the food beyond eating it as is. We'll discuss how to incorporate canned chili into other dishes, what it brings, and why it works.

But before we begin, it helps to mention that there are different types of canned chili. These include bean-inclusive and bean-free varieties, with meats such as turkey or beef; some have veggies and everything in between. For the most part, they'll all work. You may find that you want to incorporate a specific chili's flavor or texture into a dish, too. Whether you have a bulk amount of canned chili you're feeling uninspired by or just want a heartier dinner, these ideas will give you plenty to work with.