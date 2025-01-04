Make Lasagna Even More Comforting With One Hearty Canned Addition

While we all revere a great classic lasagna recipe from our favorite Italian grandma (or someone on the internet's Italian grandma), lasagna is a formula that was made to be messed with. Even in Italy itself the pasta casserole has an innumerable amount of local and familial variations that go far beyond the sauce and cheese we think of in America to include pesto, mushroom sauces, and creamy white lasagnas. The reality is that you can layer a lot of things between thin slices of pasta and make an amazing meal, and you should be encouraged to think outside the marinara box. That's why you shouldn't hesitate at the idea of busting out some canned chili the next time you make lasagna.

What sounds like Italian sacrilege makes perfect sense the second you break it down. What is canned chili but a spicy tomato meat sauce with beans? It's a natural pairing with plenty of melty cheeses, cuts down on the prep time of making tomato sauce, and can be easily swapped in for marinara or meat sauce at the same ratio. For a convenience product canned chili has the benefit of high-quality options on the market that are easy to find in any grocery store, so you aren't sacrificing flavor for time. Best of all, using canned chili opens up your lasagna to a whole new world of other additions and flavors that pair well with its Southwestern spicy kick.