Make Lasagna Even More Comforting With One Hearty Canned Addition
While we all revere a great classic lasagna recipe from our favorite Italian grandma (or someone on the internet's Italian grandma), lasagna is a formula that was made to be messed with. Even in Italy itself the pasta casserole has an innumerable amount of local and familial variations that go far beyond the sauce and cheese we think of in America to include pesto, mushroom sauces, and creamy white lasagnas. The reality is that you can layer a lot of things between thin slices of pasta and make an amazing meal, and you should be encouraged to think outside the marinara box. That's why you shouldn't hesitate at the idea of busting out some canned chili the next time you make lasagna.
What sounds like Italian sacrilege makes perfect sense the second you break it down. What is canned chili but a spicy tomato meat sauce with beans? It's a natural pairing with plenty of melty cheeses, cuts down on the prep time of making tomato sauce, and can be easily swapped in for marinara or meat sauce at the same ratio. For a convenience product canned chili has the benefit of high-quality options on the market that are easy to find in any grocery store, so you aren't sacrificing flavor for time. Best of all, using canned chili opens up your lasagna to a whole new world of other additions and flavors that pair well with its Southwestern spicy kick.
Canned chili can turn your lasagna into Southwestern comfort food
Adding canned chili to lasagna is as easy as spreading it between each layer in the same way you would a meat sauce. Just pay attention to how thick your chili is, as it can be more or less viscous depending on the brand, and you don't want to have it dry out too much in the oven. If your favorite brand is on the thick side, you can thin it out with a little stock, canned tomato sauce, or water without hurting the flavor too much.
From there you can play around with many of the additions you would make to any chili. Up the crunch factor with some chopped red onions or green peppers, and bump up the spice with diced jalapeño. You can also get a great smoky flavor and some mild vegetal heat by adding roasted and chopped hatch green chiles. You have no shortage of great options for cheese as well. A classic chili pairing with grated cheddar and Monterey or pepper jack will be just as melty as mozzarella. You can opt for more Mexican flavors by using queso Oaxaca or queso asadero (sometimes labeled quesadilla cheese), which are both great white melting cheeses with a mild flavor like mozzarella. If you like ricotta, queso fresco has a similar creamy texture and fresh taste. With chili and lasagna, there is almost no end to what you can try.