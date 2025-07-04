The Canned Soup To Add To Chili For A Robust, Sweeter Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On busy, chilly weeknights, nothing makes for an easy and comforting dinner like a pot of chili. Dimensional, homemade-tasting flavor doesn't have to sacrifice convenience or require hours of hands-on time in the kitchen. For ultra-dimensional chili — without any complicated techniques or fancy ingredients — just stir a can of tomato soup into the pot. Celebrity foodie Ree Drummond swears by experimenting with the pantry staple, and it's the key ingredient to homemade chili with impressive depth. Tomato already serves as the foundational base of classic chili. Adding another touch of sweet-acidity can elevate the flavor to bright new heights. Stirring in a can of satiny tomato soup can also help revive the texture of homemade chili that has been frozen and thawed.

To incorporate that sweet-acidic silkiness, simply stir a can of tomato soup into your go-to chili recipe. Imagine Organic is our favorite brand of store-bought tomato soup, for the record, but any canned tomato soup will get the job done here. Exactly how much tomato soup you add will depend on how much chili you're making, and how thick (or thin) you prefer the viscosity. But, as a general guideline, one can of tomato soup is enough per four servings of chili. The sweetness, acidity, and depth of flavor will be tasty and detectable, without overly thinning the chili.