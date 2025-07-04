The Canned Soup To Add To Chili For A Robust, Sweeter Flavor
On busy, chilly weeknights, nothing makes for an easy and comforting dinner like a pot of chili. Dimensional, homemade-tasting flavor doesn't have to sacrifice convenience or require hours of hands-on time in the kitchen. For ultra-dimensional chili — without any complicated techniques or fancy ingredients — just stir a can of tomato soup into the pot. Celebrity foodie Ree Drummond swears by experimenting with the pantry staple, and it's the key ingredient to homemade chili with impressive depth. Tomato already serves as the foundational base of classic chili. Adding another touch of sweet-acidity can elevate the flavor to bright new heights. Stirring in a can of satiny tomato soup can also help revive the texture of homemade chili that has been frozen and thawed.
To incorporate that sweet-acidic silkiness, simply stir a can of tomato soup into your go-to chili recipe. Imagine Organic is our favorite brand of store-bought tomato soup, for the record, but any canned tomato soup will get the job done here. Exactly how much tomato soup you add will depend on how much chili you're making, and how thick (or thin) you prefer the viscosity. But, as a general guideline, one can of tomato soup is enough per four servings of chili. The sweetness, acidity, and depth of flavor will be tasty and detectable, without overly thinning the chili.
Stir canned tomato soup into your homemade chili
This robust tomato soup upgrade works particularly well in savory, meaty chili recipes, like this smoky brisket chili with dried ancho chilis, or this bison chili with cinnamon. This rich, body-increasing addition could also be an especially welcome upgrade to vegetarian chili recipes. On the note of flavor, it's worth mentioning that canned tomato soup does not belong in non-tomato-based chilis, like this white turkey chili or this tomatillo and white bean chili. Only add tomato soup to red-brown-hued chilis, or any place where the tomato flavor will enhance (not clash with) the chili's existing flavor profile.
Alternatively, for a quick, low-prep dinner, you could combine canned tomato soup with premade canned chili. Not only does the velvety tomato soup enhance overall texture, but it's also a low-cost way to make the chili stretch even further. Stir in one can of tomato soup per two or three cans of chili. To serve, top your tomato-soup-infused chili with a handful of shredded cheese; sharp cheddar for a classic flavor, white cheddar for some piquant bite, or pepper jack for counterbalancing vegetal spiciness. Load up each bowl with other classic chili toppings like diced green onions, pickled jalapeño slices, or a dollop of sour cream. To complete the meal, pair it with a slice of warm honey sage skillet cornbread. The sweet tones in the cornbread will highlight the natural sweetness of the tomato soup.