The Best Popular Pizza Chain Serves Up Chicago-Style Slices

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most well-known and beloved dishes in the world. Given its origins as a poor man's street food, it's fitting that slice shops and fast food pizza chains remain an accessible source for pizza lovers to get their fix. We were lucky enough to sample and rank 19 popular pizza chain restaurants, crowning Uno Pizzeria & Grill (often called Pizzeria Uno or just Uno's) as our all-time favorite. For those not versed in the many different pizza styles around the U.S., Chicago is home to a few popular styles. But while the thin-crust tavern-style pizza is said to be Chicago's true favorite pizza, the deep-dish pie stole the show.

Not only is Pizzeria Uno responsible for putting deep-dish pizza on the map, but it is also the self-proclaimed inventor of Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. According to Uno's website, owner and founder Ike Sewell is credited with inventing the original deep-dish recipe back in the '40s, which also speaks to the chain's longevity. Other sources note that Richard Riccardo, the original owner of the restaurant, was the true deep-dish inventor (via Chicago Magazine). From there, Sewell got involved, and the pair made culinary history.

Any restaurant that's still around over a half-century later has to be good, and the pizza at Pizzeria Uno is as decadent as Chicago-style deep dish is known to be. Featuring a thick, buttery, doughy crust piled high with layers of toppings, cheese, and sauce (in that order), Uno's respects its heritage and honors the original pizza recipe. Of course, the chain has also modernized its dining experience, with sleek decor and a selection of craft beers to accompany every slice.