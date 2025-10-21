The Lunch Meat You Should Be Pairing With Apple Butter

When autumn rolls in, seasonal-centric foodies start looking for ways to put their annual jar of farmstand apple butter to good use (and a slice of toast only gets you so far). Luckily, apple butter happens to go well with ham — especially hot ham sandwiches with cheese. This elevated, meaty take on a classic grilled cheese pairs tender pork with robust, sweet-spiced apple butter for a sandwich that's well-balanced, playful, and unexpected. The gooey melted cheese melds with the warm apple butter for sweet-savory interplay that hits all the right notes. Plus, apple butter performs a utilitarian role as the sandwich's necessary moisture component (way more fun than mayonnaise).

To assemble, simply pile your ham, cheese slices, and any other desired fillings between two slices of apple-butter-smeared-bread. Then, butter the outer sides of the bread (a pastry brush and a dish of melted butter can be helpful here) and pan-fry the assembled sando over medium heat, carefully flipping until golden brown. Alternatively, these sammies could also be cooked in a panini press, or oven-baked on a sheet pan for roughly 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping midway through. The oven-baking route can prove particularly efficient when preparing multiple sandwiches at once.

This apple butter dinner (or breakfast) delight makes a great excuse for patronizing your local farmers market. Have a few soft apples that need using up? Thrifty home cooks might even try making their own apple butter.