12 Best Cheeses For A Luxurious Ham Sandwich

When it comes to the classic ham sandwich, most of us are well-acquainted with the trusty trio of cheddar, provolone, and Swiss. They're reliable and satisfying go-to options, but like any winning combo, they feel too predictable. So, whether you're looking to add a dash of excitement to your lunch or want to leave a lasting impression on your guests, it's time to explore the fancier, more flavorful side of the cheese spectrum.

Hailing from France, Italy, and even Denmark, this luxurious group of cheeses promises to transform your midday meal into a gourmet experience with little to no extra effort on your part. We're talking about the tangy allure of extra sharp cheddar, the creamy elegance of Havarti, and the melt-in-your-mouth indulgence of Brie and Camembert. But our journey doesn't stop there. Keep reading to discover all of the best cheeses for a luxurious ham sandwich. By the end, there's no way you'll see this simple sandwich the same way ever again.