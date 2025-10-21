The Lemon Dessert You Should Avoid Picking Up During Your Buc-Ee's Pit Stop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Road trips need fuel, which means gas in the car and snacks for the driver (and the passengers, too). To help steer foodies on the road toward the best bites, Tasting Table rounded up a list of 12 foods from Buc-Ee's to avoid – and, while we're generally loving the convenience store chain's wide oeuvre of packaged and freshly-made fare (especially the Beaver Nuggets), we advise leaving Buc-Ee's Lemon Crisps on the shelf.

Lemon cookies should offer a balance of sweetness and tang, with a light, crispy mouthfeel. Buc-Ee's tiny, crunchy cookies come packaged in a plastic tub emblazoned with the chain's iconic cartoon beaver logo. A descriptive tagline on the tub promises "Zesty Sweet Lemon Cookie Treats," and, while the tub definitely facilitates easy snacking in the car, that's the only criterion on which it delivers. That tagline promise is sorely missed. In reality (as we mentioned in our review), Buc-Ee's Lemon Crisps are "bitter and far too tangy. This acrid flavor is followed up by a cheap, artificial aftertaste that makes it seem like they were flavored with lemon-scented all-purpose cleaner." A peek at the Crisps' ingredients label reveals that lemon is listed in fifth place, behind flour, cane sugar, butter, and eggs, and just before baking powder and soda. Indeed, the advertised "lemon" certainly tastes like it ranks this far down the ingredient list. Regarding the Crisps' proportionately underperforming texture, our reviewer notes, "They're not quite crunchy and are too hard to be considered a soft, chewy cookie."