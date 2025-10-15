Nespresso Just Dropped A New Holiday Pack For The Vertuo
Since its founding in 1986, Nespresso has practically reinvented the way coffee is made at home. Especially with the Vertuo line of single-serve coffee machines, which have several aspects that make them unique from the original models, the company has proven to be a consistently innovative standout within the industry. Now, Nespresso is prepping for the holiday season; the coffee giant just released its seasonal Festive Coffee Pack of pods, specifically made for its Vertuo machines.
Nespresso loyalists are no strangers to the brand's seasonal and limited-edition releases. From the recent collaboration with Oatly to newer flavors like Sunny Almond Vanilla, consumers can find a reason to celebrate via their morning brew all year long. This year, the Festive Coffee Pack for Vertuo machines includes two sleeves of each holiday-themed flavor, for both a traditional coffee cup and a double espresso variety.
In the pack, you'll find two sleeves each of: the Festive Collection Double Espresso, Sweet Almond & Hibiscus, Cinnamon & Candied Tamarind, as well as two festive coffee mugs and one box of individually wrapped dark chocolate squares with cocoa nibs. The Festive Coffee Pack is priced at $124, which the brand's website states includes a savings of $23.
Nespresso's holiday collection can help you savor the season
With all the hustle and bustle of prepping the house, holiday shopping, and attending gatherings with your loved ones, you may feel like you're running on coffee and a dream over these next few months. If you're especially reliant on the coffee aspect, like many others, Nespresso's Festive Coffee Pack would be a great addition to your digital cart the next time you stock up on Vertuo pods. (Just make sure you double-check the pods you want to confirm that they are compatible with your Nespresso model.)
The Festive Collection Double Espresso pod is a well-rounded and balanced variety, with notes of cereal, fruit, and smooth caramel. This makes it a perfect addition to any latte or macchiato, especially if you want to make one larger or stronger than one using a single espresso shot. Light in body and bitterness, the Sweet Almond & Hibiscus coffee pod features — you guessed it — forward notes of almond and hibiscus, with caramel undertones. The Cinnamon & Candied Tamarind coffee pod from the Festive Collection is about as delightful as it sounds, offering a base of sweeter coffee with hints of dried fruit, tamarind, and a lightly spiced cinnamon finish.
Each uniquely flavored Nespresso Vertuo pod in this seasonal collection can brighten up many holiday coffee recipes, and would pair wonderfully with a limited-edition seasonal creamer. For example, you can use Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake coffee creamer — or even combine them into a frothy and sweet homemade espresso martini or one of these festive cocktails.