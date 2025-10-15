Nespresso Just Dropped A New Holiday Pack For The Vertuo

Since its founding in 1986, Nespresso has practically reinvented the way coffee is made at home. Especially with the Vertuo line of single-serve coffee machines, which have several aspects that make them unique from the original models, the company has proven to be a consistently innovative standout within the industry. Now, Nespresso is prepping for the holiday season; the coffee giant just released its seasonal Festive Coffee Pack of pods, specifically made for its Vertuo machines.

Nespresso loyalists are no strangers to the brand's seasonal and limited-edition releases. From the recent collaboration with Oatly to newer flavors like Sunny Almond Vanilla, consumers can find a reason to celebrate via their morning brew all year long. This year, the Festive Coffee Pack for Vertuo machines includes two sleeves of each holiday-themed flavor, for both a traditional coffee cup and a double espresso variety.

In the pack, you'll find two sleeves each of: the Festive Collection Double Espresso, Sweet Almond & Hibiscus, Cinnamon & Candied Tamarind, as well as two festive coffee mugs and one box of individually wrapped dark chocolate squares with cocoa nibs. The Festive Coffee Pack is priced at $124, which the brand's website states includes a savings of $23.