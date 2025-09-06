Don't Skip This Step Before Buying Nespresso Pods

Shopping for Nespresso pods usually leads you down one of two paths: You could either buy the real things, directly from Nespresso or Amazon, or go with one of the many third-party options that are on the market. Either way, there's one step you're not going to want to skip before you purchase either of them — double-checking that the variety you're buying is actually compatible with your machine. That rule is rather simple as it pertains to third-party pods, because they really only work with one line of Nespresso machines. However, even if you do have the Original line Nespresso machine, you'll still run the risk of the capsule's fit being slightly off or the coffee itself lacking flavor.

Shopping for legit Nespresso pods, on the other hand, is a bit more straightforward. But, not so much that you can assume every type of pod works for every single machine. For instance, the XL Nespresso pods are different from the regular ones and are only compatible with Vertuo Line machines: the VertuoPop+, the Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Latissima, and the Vertuo Creatista. The same thing goes for any of the larger, dome-shaped Vertuo Capsules. Original Capsules, due to their different shape, only work for the Original line machines: the Creatista Pro or Plus, Lattissima or Gran'Latissima, CitiZ Platinum, Essenza Mini or Pixie machine. Fortunately, there's an easy way to shop for pods that are compatible with your machine.