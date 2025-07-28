The Only Line Of Nespresso Machines That Can Use Third-Party Capsules

Not only can you only buy Nespresso pods from specific places — they're also pricey. That's especially true when you compare them to third-party Nespresso capsules. All of the Tasting Table taste tester's top ranked, third party pod brands come in at a fraction of the cost without sacrificing any of the flavor or quality. But that doesn't mean much if you're using a machine that isn't compatible with them. There's only one line of Nespresso machines that is compatible with third-party offerings, and that's are the Original line machines.

Nespresso has patented all Vertuo compatible capsules until July of 2029, which covers both the extraction method and the unique dome shape of the Vertuo capsules themselves. This means that third party brands aren't legally able to produce them, or at least, not easily. In turn, those who own Vertuo line machines will have a hard time finding capsules from third party brands that actually work. However, if you have a Creatista Pro or Plus, Lattisima or Gran'Latissima, CitiZ Platinum, Essenza Mini or Pixie machine, you're in luck.

Even so, it's important to remember that not all third party Nespresso pods are made equally. Even if you do have an Original line Nespresso machine, you could end up getting a pod that doesn't work simply because you went with a brand that didn't follow through with the proper testing. This is why it's important to shop from trusted third party brands and to always double check compatibility with your specific machine before you buy.