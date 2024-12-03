The Worst Brand For Third-Party Nespresso Coffee Pods
Nespresso coffee pods aren't cheap, so many people opt for third-party brands to get their coffee fix. But if you're going to go this route make sure to steer clear of Nuage. Despite being sold on Amazon in a variety pack for $30, compared to the Nespresso's $40, the coffee pods from Nuage will only leave you feeling robbed — of any brewing instructions, discernible flavor distinctions, your money, and your enjoyment. At least, that's what our taste testers found when they tried these pods as a part of their ranking of third party pod brands for your Nespresso machine.
Aside from the issues associated with brewing these pods, and their questionable fit inside the Nespresso machine itself, the coffee within these pods is simply bad coffee. Nuage's coffee pods are a prime example of getting what you pay for, leaving some customers wondering if the coffee they just drank from them was expired. But, without any directions, descriptors, or dates on the packaging, there are many more questions than answers regarding these third party pods. The only one you need to know, however, is that they're not worth the $10 you save.
You get what you pay for with coffee pods, but that doesn't mean you still can't save
Given that the Nespresso machine was designed to be used with Nespresso pods, it's with those pods that you'll usually find the best quality of coffee. But, if you're someone who is drinking one, two, or even three coffees a day or more, those Nespresso prices can add up quickly. While you do get what you pay for when it comes to third-party coffee pods — the Nuage brand being a prime example of that — that doesn't necessarily mean you still can't save.
While Nuage's coffee pods may have been the worst of the bunch, our taste testers found a few other options that work well with your Nespresso machine. As it pertains to coffee, our taste tester found that your best third-party pod option is those from the Rosso Caffè brand. Not only does each box come with clear brewing recommendations, but each pod has discernible tasting notes — ranging from light and fruity to bitter and rich. Plus, you get nearly double the pods you'd get from Nespresso for more than half the price.
If you're someone who also uses your Nespresso machine to brew tea, our taste testers recommend opting for the Mad Tea pods. Not only can you brew everything from lavender and chamomile to Thai tea for $11 to $13 a pack, but you can also enjoy a morning matcha — a pod that Nespresso doesn't sell.