The Worst Brand For Third-Party Nespresso Coffee Pods

Given that the Nespresso machine was designed to be used with Nespresso pods, it's with those pods that you'll usually find the best quality of coffee. But, if you're someone who is drinking one, two, or even three coffees a day or more, those Nespresso prices can add up quickly. While you do get what you pay for when it comes to third-party coffee pods — the Nuage brand being a prime example of that — that doesn't necessarily mean you still can't save.

While Nuage's coffee pods may have been the worst of the bunch, our taste testers found a few other options that work well with your Nespresso machine. As it pertains to coffee, our taste tester found that your best third-party pod option is those from the Rosso Caffè brand. Not only does each box come with clear brewing recommendations, but each pod has discernible tasting notes — ranging from light and fruity to bitter and rich. Plus, you get nearly double the pods you'd get from Nespresso for more than half the price.

If you're someone who also uses your Nespresso machine to brew tea, our taste testers recommend opting for the Mad Tea pods. Not only can you brew everything from lavender and chamomile to Thai tea for $11 to $13 a pack, but you can also enjoy a morning matcha — a pod that Nespresso doesn't sell.

