Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake Coffee Creamer Will Give These 13 Cocktails Some Holiday Spirit
We're finally in the time of year when the temperatures are cooling, which means we're wearing our bulkiest sweaters, drinking hot beverages instead of iced, and trying to find other ways to get festive for the upcoming holidays. Well, we have a fun idea for you: Try incorporating the new Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake coffee creamer into your next cocktail. The creation was launched in late September 2025 and is still being released in stores. You might have seen it in your local Walmart or elsewhere.
The creamer has a sweet, vanilla-like flavor and, of course, a creamy base, which makes it a delicious addition to certain cocktails with similar profiles. There's no need to scour the endless internet in search of alcoholic beverages that would be a good fit; we've compiled a bunch of ideas for you, so you can pick based on the profile or liquor you'd like to use. Cheers! This season will be the most delicious yet.
Classic Colorado Bulldog Cocktail
Since Colorado Bulldog calls for vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur, your cola of choice, and heavy cream, a vanilla-y creamer just makes sense in this beverage. You could swap the heavy cream entirely or do a half Little Debbie creamer, and half heavy cream scenario to get the best of both worlds. The vanilla vodka and vanilla notes of the creamer work together to create a creamy soda cocktail that you'll thoroughly enjoy. Top it with a maraschino cherry and serve immediately because the cream will start to fall to the bottom.
3-Ingredient Golden Cadillac Cocktail
Some cocktails are highly involved, requiring loads of ingredients and steps, which makes them inconvenient and unapproachable. When you want something simple yet delightful, try this concoction that uses only three ingredients: Galliano liqueur, white crème de cacao, and heavy cream. This time, try using the Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake coffee creamer as a replacement for the heavy cream. The result will be a rich cocktail with a delightful trio of chocolate, vanilla, and herbal notes. An irresistible combination that doesn't require much time to prepare.
Classic White Russian Cocktail
White Russian is a staple cocktail and familiar sipper when you don't want a drink with too many competing flavors. Vodka, Kahlúa, and heavy cream are the only elements you need for this libation; you could use the Little Debbie creamer in place of the cream or do a 50-50 blend. The vanilla notes of the creamer work well here to further elevate the coffee liqueur without overpowering it. You could even use vanilla-infused Kahlua to further play on those vanilla notes — coffee and vanilla go together so well.
Recipe: Classic White Russian Cocktail
Frozen Nutella Mudslide Cocktail
Cocktails are great and all, but sometimes you want what is effectively considered a dessert. When that is the case, then try this booze-infused milkshake that's a mix of coffee liqueur, Irish cream liqueur, vanilla ice cream, and other ingredients. You can easily incorporate a splash of creamer into the shake itself, but we recommend using it in place of milk for the Nutella sauce. That way, you get a more concentrated flavor. Use the sauce to decorate your glass and then pour some more on top of the drink for good measure.
Recipe: Frozen Nutella Mudslide Cocktail
Irish Coffee Cocktail
We suggest incorporating those vanilla notes of the Little Debbie creamer into Irish coffee to give it a touch of creamy richness, just like adding creamer to coffee. It's up to you how much creamer you'd like. But if you want to avoid the beverage being too sweet, skip adding the brown sugar that the recipe calls for, opting solely for the creamer's sugar content instead. Add the whiskey, then coffee, and pour in a splash of the creamer before topping everything with the delectable Bailey's whipped cream. It's pretty simple but thoroughly enticing.
Recipe: Irish Coffee Cocktail
Creamy Coquito
As it calls for ingredients like coconut milk, coconut cream, condensed milk, and evaporated milk, coquito is already rich and creamy. We're merely adding to the blend by including Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake creamer. It doesn't take away from the decadence of its milky base, it just brings a vanilla-like addition. This complements the vanilla extract included in the cocktail. Then we have the spiced notes of the nutmeg, cinnamon, and dark rum to create a festive Puerto Rican cocktail that you can't help but gulp down. It's the perfect Christmas drink paired with the Christmassy creamer.
Recipe: Creamy Coquito
Decadent Spanish Coffee
When you want something more involved than an Irish coffee, we recommend crafting this Spanish coffee made with triple sec, Kahlúa, rum, brewed coffee, and a couple of other scrumptious ingredients. You will still need to have whipping cream to get the whipped cream effect, but you can add a drizzle of the creamer into your coffee. This will provide richness and some additional sweetness. If you like getting fancy coffees at your local coffee shop, this is a fun way to replicate the experience with an alcoholic beverage.
Recipe: Decadent Spanish Coffee
Luscious Black Forest Coffee
This unexpected coffee recipe has some unique flavor profiles thanks to the crème de cacao, kirsch, and cherry syrup. It has a captivating cherry and chocolate flavor that will be nothing like what you could get at your nearest bar. Add a bit of creaminess with the Little Debbie creamer directly into the coffee. You don't need much. Try a crème de cacao with vanilla notes to play with the profile of the creamer. Pair it with a scoop of cherry chocolate vanilla ice cream for the ultimate combination.
Recipe: Luscious Black Forest Coffee
Homemade Crema di Limoncello
At first, you might think a vanilla creamer with a lemon-based drink doesn't make sense, but this recipe already calls for vanilla and cream in the form of half and half, so all the notes will play together nicely. Simply add the Little Debbie's creamer while you're making the cream syrup, which includes half and half, sugar, and vanilla. This creamy base will be a perfect partner to zesty limoncello. To ensure minimal waste, make lemonade with the fruit juice first, and then use the peels to steep in Everclear.
Recipe: Homemade Crema di Limoncello
Spiced Grand Marnier Hot Chocolate
Hot cocoa always evokes feelings of winter, but if you're in the mood to create something from scratch, then this recipe is a must-try. Add a bit of the Christmas creamer to your whole milk, which will make the base of the drink. Then, it's all heated in a saucepan with plenty of additions, such as chocolate, chile pepper, and peppercorns to give the cocktail a divine lift. Once everything is simmered and strained, it's time to add Grand Marnier. It takes 25 minutes to make, but it's worth every minute.
Easy Homemade Eggnog
Eggnog and winter go hand and hand, but if you need a recipe to follow, then you have to try this one. When you reach the step of adding the milk and heavy cream to a saucepan, drop in some of the Little Debbie's creamer as well. The vanilla flavors work well with the egg and milk, but yet, it isn't too noticeable next to rum and spiced nutmeg. For more vanilla, incorporate vanilla bean paste. It will blend in seamlessly to result in an epic eggy cocktail you'll want to drink all season long.
Recipe: Easy Homemade Eggnog
Chocolate Peppermint Martini
If you've got some peppermint candies lying around, then we have the perfect use for them in this beautiful cocktail. This dessert-like martini uses crème de cacao, vanilla vodka, peppermint schnapps, as well as half and half as the main ingredients. Simply swap the half and half for Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cake coffee creamer, or do a mixture of both based on preference. Top with whipped cream and crushed bits of candy cane for a drink you can't help but take photos of. Sip on it as you watch your favorite Christmas film.
Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Martini
Bushwacker Alcoholic Milkshake
This alcoholic milkshake only takes a few minutes to whip up, and it couldn't be easier since everything just gets blended until smooth. Incorporate all the ingredients and simply swap whole milk for the Little Debbie creamer to give it a touch of vanilla notes. It'll settle in with the decadence of cream of coconut and the complexity of crème de cacao to result in a marvelous libation that doubles as a dessert. Load it up with shaved chocolate and it's ready to devour.
Recipe: Bushwacker Alcoholic Milkshake
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.