The Simple Hack That Makes Hot Chocolate Taste 10X Better

Sometimes the easiest recipe hacks yield an exponential increase in flavor, and one ingredient has the power to take a basic recipe and turn it into a thing of beauty. Such is the case with adding a spoonful of butter to a warm mug of homemade hot chocolate. Even adding a dollop of butter to store-bought hot-chocolate mixes can bulk up wimpy concoctions and elevate pre-made products. If butter can make tea more satisfying and smooth, wait until you take your first sip of this ultra-smooth, chocolatey treat.

Adding butter to a steaming cup of hot chocolate adds a velvety texture to the drink, making the sweet recipe more decadent and elevating its rich chocolate notes. Different butters can lend a variety of subtle flavors to your cup with little effort on your part, so it is worth experimenting with local products and trying both salted and unsalted butters to find the tastes that land just right on your palate. Salted butter will step fully on the pedal of flavor and coax new dimensions of taste out of this comforting favorite. And brown butter will bring an added layer of toasty, caramelized creaminess.