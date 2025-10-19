The Salad Dressing You Should Always Avoid With Arugula

The great joy of salad is that you don't really need a recipe and even the list of ingredients can be determined entirely but what you happen to have in the refrigerator. When you want to serve salad as a star player, however, what you add to the mix needs to be a little more intentional.

One such example is to avoid any kind of creamy dressing on an arugula salad. This means anything like ranch, blue cheese, or even green goddess dressing. Why? The key thing to remember when pairing greens and salad dressing is to consider the texture of the green as well as the taste. Arugula (known as rocket in the U.K.) has a delicate texture that's prone to wilting, and the heaviness of these creamy dressings will weigh it down, leaving you with sad, droopy salad. If you're craving that contrast between peppery arugula and something creamy, you don't have to miss out. Try pairing it with creamy fresh cheeses like burrata or mozzarella instead.