How To Fix The Bitter Taste In Arugula With Just A Few Ingredients

Arugula serves up a peppery bite in salads, pastas, and everything in between, but it can also pack a bitter punch. While we love the earthiness it brings to dishes, it can easily morph into an acrid taste. You don't have to completely toss arugula simply due to its bitterness though — just pair it with a few tangy, sweet ingredients to balance it out.

Like other cruciferous vegetables, arugula features chemical compounds known as glucosinolates. They not only provide a range of health benefits thanks to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, but they are also responsible for that bitter bite in arugula. Since you cannot exactly rid the leafy greens of the compounds they are made up of, you will need to work around them. Bright, acidic flavors bring out the peppery side of arugula while also tempering its pungent flavor. A splash of lemon juice keeps things fresh, but you can spring for plain white vinegar if you want a simpler taste. Balsamic vinegar also works well with the greens, especially since the sweet taste is helpful in reducing arugula's bitterness. When preparing your arugula with citrus juice or vinegar, pair it with olive or avocado oil, as fats can also decrease the harsh flavors. You can also gently massage the arugula — similarly to how you might massage kale — before rinsing. Once the arugula is dry, work the ingredients into the leaves.