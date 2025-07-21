How To Fix The Bitter Taste In Arugula With Just A Few Ingredients
Arugula serves up a peppery bite in salads, pastas, and everything in between, but it can also pack a bitter punch. While we love the earthiness it brings to dishes, it can easily morph into an acrid taste. You don't have to completely toss arugula simply due to its bitterness though — just pair it with a few tangy, sweet ingredients to balance it out.
Like other cruciferous vegetables, arugula features chemical compounds known as glucosinolates. They not only provide a range of health benefits thanks to their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, but they are also responsible for that bitter bite in arugula. Since you cannot exactly rid the leafy greens of the compounds they are made up of, you will need to work around them. Bright, acidic flavors bring out the peppery side of arugula while also tempering its pungent flavor. A splash of lemon juice keeps things fresh, but you can spring for plain white vinegar if you want a simpler taste. Balsamic vinegar also works well with the greens, especially since the sweet taste is helpful in reducing arugula's bitterness. When preparing your arugula with citrus juice or vinegar, pair it with olive or avocado oil, as fats can also decrease the harsh flavors. You can also gently massage the arugula — similarly to how you might massage kale — before rinsing. Once the arugula is dry, work the ingredients into the leaves.
Choose toppings for arugula based on your bitter-reducing ingredients
There are a wealth of acidic, sweet, and fatty ingredients you can massage into your arugula to reduce its bitterness, but when choosing them, make sure they pair well with your salad toppings. A splash of vinegar or squeeze of citrus juice can dominate the salad, so it's best to opt for add-ons that do not make these ingredients louder than they need to be. Our citrusy arugula salad is topped off with bright mandarin oranges, so the dressing skews a little richer. There's a tablespoon of lemon juice to balance things out, but herbaceous olive oil, velvety maple syrup, and rich balsamic vinegar are present to keep things from being too tart. If you do want a sharp, citrusy vinaigrette for your salad instead, opt for toppings that lean salty and earthy. Savory parmesan shavings, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted sweet potato all stand out amid an acidic dressing, ensuring that the arugula is met with a balance of flavors.
The leafy greens often take center stage in salads, but they can be used in other recipes that may not take well to all these extra ingredients. If you are hesitant to add a healthy dose of balsamic vinegar or citrus juice to your greens, blanch the arugula to temper its bitterness. The method quickly reduces the leaves' sharpness, so you can easily work the greens into pizzas, pastas, soups, and more without altering the dish's taste. No matter what, arugula is one earthy green you'll want to work into your dinner rotation.