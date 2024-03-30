Blanching Is The Key To Tempering The Bitterness Of Arugula

Much like anchovies and blue cheese, arugula divides opinion — the bitter, peppery flavor of this classic salad leaf is delicious to some, but anathema to others. But what if we told you that the key to tempering some of that nutty bitterness is a speedy blanch in boiling water? A quick dip mellows out the pungent character of these spicy greens so you can toss them into a salad, blitz them into a feisty pesto, or saute them in fruity olive oil with abandon.

Also known as rocket, arugula is a herb of the mustard family that commonly features in leafy green salads because of its pretty-shaped leaves and distinctive radish-like taste. It has an astringent flavor when eaten raw because it's packed with mustard oils that are inherently bitter. Moreover, the older the leaves, the stronger their peppery taste, particularly if they have been freshly picked.

Cooking arugula in soups and casseroles, or sauteing it to make the classic Italian beef dish Straccetti, dampens down its pungency but also softens its texture. A speedy, flash-cook in boiling water (followed by a refresh in cold water) however, tames the pepperiness of the arugula while retaining some of its bite. This means you can still use the greens as salad leaves or as a delicate topping on a fragrant pizza.