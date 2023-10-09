Straccetti Is The Elegant Beef Dish You'll Find In Italy

There is an old cliché in the food-writing community that concerns two words: elegance and simplicity. While the phrase has been used rather liberally over the years, it really cannot be avoided when it comes to straccetti. The cliché comes into play, in part, from the Italian-to-English translation. The full title for the dish, straccetti di manzo, sounds wonderfully elegant. Translate that into English and you get, roughly, "little rags of beef." Elegance, meet simplicity.

Straccetti is a classic beef dish from the central Italian region of Lazio, the home of Rome. The meal is a combination of thin slices of beef, hence the rags moniker, that have been quickly sautéed in olive oil. The straccetti are lightly seasoned with a little salt, and sometimes garlic. The dish is finished by tossing the beef in a bed of spicy arugula and topped with parmesan cheese. It is an incredibly simple preparation, but the result cannot help but live up to the cliché.

The secret to good straccetti is not to overdo things. It's all about the integrity of the ingredients, which is where elegance comes into play. The beef, cheese, and arugula all play a part in the cohesive whole. Each is able to retain its great individual flavor. And even though the name might sound very old-fashioned, the dish didn't actually come into any kind of popularity until relatively recently.