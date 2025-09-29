The British Word For 'Arugula' Is So Much More Fun Than Its American Name

As if saying the word "arugula" wasn't fun enough, especially when youngsters play up the long "rooooo" syllable, there are actually spunkier names for this bold and peppery member of the mustard family. A favorite term, mostly because it seems so far-fetched, is the British version: rocket greens. Even more amusing is the shortened form in everyday conversation, as in "Honey, could you pick up some rocket on your way home?" One particular species that's common in Britain, Diplotaxis tenuifolia, is even called "wild rocket," definitely confirming its fun status as a leafy green.

My British grandparents owned a seaside cafe outside London, and I still remember giggling when someone ordered a rocket salad. Erroneously assuming the name came from the leaves of this green being long and straight, I imagined a bowl of tiny rockets preparing for take off. Instead (and disappointingly in a child's mind), rocket was simply another highly nutritious vegetable providing an injection of vitamin A, C, and K, along with calcium, folate, and even glucosinolates, which are compounds believed to detoxify the body. Of course, rocket also provides a pleasantly perky pungency on the palate.

Many popular American foods have totally different UK names, including "chips" rather than "french fries," and "biscuits" instead of "cookies." But using "rocket" for what Americans call arugula? It seems a bit gimmicky — unless you know the history of those spright little greens around the world. Etymologically speaking, both arugula and rocket are legitimate monickers.