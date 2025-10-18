Trust Us, This Kitchen Pantry Upgrade Isn't Worth Your Time Or Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Do you feel like your kitchen pantry is so full and disorganized that you don't notice food until it has gone bad? A pantry renovation can help you make the most of your storage space, reduce food waste, and even add value to your home. However, there is one kitchen pantry upgrade that isn't worth your time or money.
Tasting Table spoke with interior design and renovation professionals to get their opinions on kitchen upgrades that don't offer a great return on investment. According to Melissa Schneider, co-founder and lead designer at Homes Innovation, installing glass-front pantry doors is an upgrade that just isn't worth it. "Nothing lights up a designer like the chance to get playful with a project like custom pantry doors," she says about designing a custom walk-in pantry. However, glass-front doors put everything on display — the good and the bad.
Imagine your pantry on its worst day. Messy containers, clutter, and crumbs would all be on display if you switched to glass pantry doors. Even the best pantry organizers aren't always a match for the chaos of everyday life. One of the key purposes of your pantry is to provide extra space to eliminate mess and clutter from detracting from the beauty of your kitchen. You don't want to undo all of your effort by then giving visitors a front row seat to the chaos.
Use glass pantry doors with this caveat – or explore alternatives
If you still want to use glass pantry doors, Schneider recommends avoiding clear glass. Instead, choose frosted glass, etched glass, or textured glass that will better obscure mess and clutter. For a more unique look, you can even choose stained glass or use a colored glass film. If you moved into a house that already has glass-front kitchen cabinets or pantry doors, you can buy inexpensive film like this rabbitgoo stained glass window film on Amazon.
You can also explore alternatives to glass pantry doors. Wood pantry doors are classic, timeless, and hide mess and clutter away. Plus, this wooden DIY hidden pantry door doubles as extra storage while also enhancing the style of your kitchen.
In the end, whether you choose clear glass, frosted or decorative glass, or another type of custom pantry door, you should still keep your pantry organization on track. A disorganized pantry can lead to food waste, which can total hundreds of dollars each month. By committing to an easy-to-follow pantry organization system, you'll always know exactly what you have on hand for meals, snacks, and drinks, and you are less likely to accidentally let food go bad.