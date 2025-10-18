Trust Us, This Kitchen Pantry Upgrade Isn't Worth Your Time Or Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you feel like your kitchen pantry is so full and disorganized that you don't notice food until it has gone bad? A pantry renovation can help you make the most of your storage space, reduce food waste, and even add value to your home. However, there is one kitchen pantry upgrade that isn't worth your time or money.

Tasting Table spoke with interior design and renovation professionals to get their opinions on kitchen upgrades that don't offer a great return on investment. According to Melissa Schneider, co-founder and lead designer at Homes Innovation, installing glass-front pantry doors is an upgrade that just isn't worth it. "Nothing lights up a designer like the chance to get playful with a project like custom pantry doors," she says about designing a custom walk-in pantry. However, glass-front doors put everything on display — the good and the bad.

Imagine your pantry on its worst day. Messy containers, clutter, and crumbs would all be on display if you switched to glass pantry doors. Even the best pantry organizers aren't always a match for the chaos of everyday life. One of the key purposes of your pantry is to provide extra space to eliminate mess and clutter from detracting from the beauty of your kitchen. You don't want to undo all of your effort by then giving visitors a front row seat to the chaos.