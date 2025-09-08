This DIY Hidden Pantry Door Idea Doubles As Extra Storage And Style
How do you turn a pantry door into a storage shelf? This isn't an "Alice in Wonderland"-style riddle meant to stump you — the answer is to install a Murphy door. This DIY home renovation trend lets you build bonus storage right into your pantry's entrance, while lending the kitchen a touch of stylish flair.
A Murphy door is a wall-integrated door disguised as something else, whether it be an elegant bookcase, full-length mirror, or homey hutch. These fixtures look normal at first, but push or pull them and they swing open. They are meant to be installed between rooms or in front of a closet as a "secret" entrance that hides in plain sight. If you put one in front of a walk-in pantry, you'll add extra shelves that take up no more space than a regular door. On the outside, you can display decorations and ingredients you reach for often, while appliances and other bulky items stay hidden inside. Keep a shoe organizer inside your pantry door as well, and you'll never hurt for storage space again.
The Murphy brand sells countless different doors, including wine rack and spice rack models that would be great for the kitchen, but the DIY Murphy Door Quick Kit is the most customizable. The parts come primed and ready to paint in whatever color you wish. Making use of doors and walls is a kitchen organization hack that'll save you space, and these neat gadgets may be the most seamless way to do it.
Considerations before buying a Murphy door
Installing a Murphy door requires careful consideration of your space. First, you'll have to remove your existing pantry door, so if you're not allowed to make permanent alterations to your home, this idea is a bust. You also have to carefully measure the doorway and the surrounding area, not only to make sure the door will fit the wall, but to determine if it should swing in or out. For example, don't make it swing outward if an obstacle like the fridge or oven is close by, and don't make it swing inward if your pantry is already small and cramped.
The Murphy Door Quick Kit comes with an instructional manual that guides you through installing the jambs around the frame, followed by the hinges, door base, and shelves. This requires heavy use of a drill, wrench, hammer, carpenter's square, and wood glue. You also must paint or stain all the wooden parts within two days of delivery, or you risk damage to your new purchase. If you're not confident you can handle all this work, you might want to hire professional help.
On that note, if none of Murphy's products seem right for your kitchen, you can get a hidden door custom-made instead. However, expect to pay even more than you would for premade doors, which can cost well over $1,000. If such an investment isn't in your budget, you might want to try other ways to make a small kitchen feel luxe and roomy.