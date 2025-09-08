This DIY Hidden Pantry Door Idea Doubles As Extra Storage And Style

How do you turn a pantry door into a storage shelf? This isn't an "Alice in Wonderland"-style riddle meant to stump you — the answer is to install a Murphy door. This DIY home renovation trend lets you build bonus storage right into your pantry's entrance, while lending the kitchen a touch of stylish flair.

A Murphy door is a wall-integrated door disguised as something else, whether it be an elegant bookcase, full-length mirror, or homey hutch. These fixtures look normal at first, but push or pull them and they swing open. They are meant to be installed between rooms or in front of a closet as a "secret" entrance that hides in plain sight. If you put one in front of a walk-in pantry, you'll add extra shelves that take up no more space than a regular door. On the outside, you can display decorations and ingredients you reach for often, while appliances and other bulky items stay hidden inside. Keep a shoe organizer inside your pantry door as well, and you'll never hurt for storage space again.

The Murphy brand sells countless different doors, including wine rack and spice rack models that would be great for the kitchen, but the DIY Murphy Door Quick Kit is the most customizable. The parts come primed and ready to paint in whatever color you wish. Making use of doors and walls is a kitchen organization hack that'll save you space, and these neat gadgets may be the most seamless way to do it.