This Is The Best Gluten-Free Pancake Mix You Can Buy – It Tastes Like The Real Thing

Gluten-free baking replacements have gotten a reputation for being lackluster in terms of texture and taste, but one company has proven that it is possible to have delicious baked goods sans gluten. We tried over one dozen pancake mixes and discovered that the King Arthur Baking Company nails both flavor and composition of the perfect pancake stack. For those who have been looking to improve gluten-free pancakes made at home, King Arthur's gluten-free pancake mix offers a hearty, convenient product that helps put plates of delicious pancakes onto the table with confidence. This certainly is no mealy, tasteless product, and we're not the only ones who think the easy-to-prepare breakfast delight is a showstopper.

"If I could give this mix 10 stars I would!" raved one fan on Amazon. Other gluten-free pancake eaters have described the taste of the pancakes as slightly sweet and as an ideal foundation for a range of savory and sweet toppings. "Best gluten free pancake mix, and our family has tried many," wrote one fan who noted that the pancakes are light and fluffy. Our own reviewer detected subtle notes of buttermilk.