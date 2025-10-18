This Is The Best Gluten-Free Pancake Mix You Can Buy – It Tastes Like The Real Thing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Gluten-free baking replacements have gotten a reputation for being lackluster in terms of texture and taste, but one company has proven that it is possible to have delicious baked goods sans gluten. We tried over one dozen pancake mixes and discovered that the King Arthur Baking Company nails both flavor and composition of the perfect pancake stack. For those who have been looking to improve gluten-free pancakes made at home, King Arthur's gluten-free pancake mix offers a hearty, convenient product that helps put plates of delicious pancakes onto the table with confidence. This certainly is no mealy, tasteless product, and we're not the only ones who think the easy-to-prepare breakfast delight is a showstopper.
"If I could give this mix 10 stars I would!" raved one fan on Amazon. Other gluten-free pancake eaters have described the taste of the pancakes as slightly sweet and as an ideal foundation for a range of savory and sweet toppings. "Best gluten free pancake mix, and our family has tried many," wrote one fan who noted that the pancakes are light and fluffy. Our own reviewer detected subtle notes of buttermilk.
All the taste without the gluten
To make pancakes with King Arthur's mix, water, eggs, and oil are added to the powdery product and poured onto a griddle to cook. The recipe can also be adjusted to be made without dairy using soy, almond, or rice milk. Some at-home cooks have taken it upon themselves to incorporate vanilla, spices, or cocoa powder into the mix, though insist it isn't necessary to deliver a great-tasting meal. The batter can also be used to make waffles.
For many gluten-free eaters, King Arthur's pancake mix has become a pantry staple. The package is resealable, so buyers don't need to worry about storage. The brand also offers a line-up of different kinds of pancake mixes to tailor to a range of dietary preferences. Gluten-free protein pancake mix enhanced with plant-based protein and keto wheat pancake mix can help committed pancake lovers hit their macros, while the brand's confetti pancake mix can add a playful, colorful touch to breakfast tables. King Arthur also sells gluten-free mixes for other baking projects, like a boxed brownie mix. Gluten-free cooking certainly doesn't mean having to compromise on tasty treats anymore.