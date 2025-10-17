You Can Get Reindeer Meat As A Topping At Alaska's Best Pizza Place

Ranked on our list of unique pizzas to try is a pizza that has been crowned with reindeer sausage. Though reindeer meat is common in Finland, the unique topping can also be sampled in the United States. Plenty of unique toppings are found across the United States, but at Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria in Alaska, slices can be ordered with a reindeer's meaty enhancement.

Opened in 1996, Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria is listed as one of the best pizza places you can visit in Alaska for good reason. Here, slices are turned into gourmet delights and served with unique brews to refresh the palate in between bites. Pizza at Moose's Tooth is thrown by hand and baked in a stone oven, and rotating specials delight visitors with fresh tastes and seasonal flavors. Pizza can be customized to diners' preferences, with thin or thick bases made with cauliflower crust, vegan whole wheat, or standard pizza dough.

To sample the pizza with reindeer sausage, an order of Call of the Wild can be placed. In addition to the reindeer meat, this pizza is created with steak, bacon, mushrooms, and cheese and served with garlic cream sauce, garlic oil, red peppers, and green onions.