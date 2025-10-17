You Can Get Reindeer Meat As A Topping At Alaska's Best Pizza Place
Ranked on our list of unique pizzas to try is a pizza that has been crowned with reindeer sausage. Though reindeer meat is common in Finland, the unique topping can also be sampled in the United States. Plenty of unique toppings are found across the United States, but at Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria in Alaska, slices can be ordered with a reindeer's meaty enhancement.
Opened in 1996, Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria is listed as one of the best pizza places you can visit in Alaska for good reason. Here, slices are turned into gourmet delights and served with unique brews to refresh the palate in between bites. Pizza at Moose's Tooth is thrown by hand and baked in a stone oven, and rotating specials delight visitors with fresh tastes and seasonal flavors. Pizza can be customized to diners' preferences, with thin or thick bases made with cauliflower crust, vegan whole wheat, or standard pizza dough.
To sample the pizza with reindeer sausage, an order of Call of the Wild can be placed. In addition to the reindeer meat, this pizza is created with steak, bacon, mushrooms, and cheese and served with garlic cream sauce, garlic oil, red peppers, and green onions.
When creativity and culinary collide
A list of veggie pizzas, pizzas topped with chicken, and other meat-topped pizzas also tempt guests at Moose's Tooth. Moose's Tooth even encourages customers to come up with their own recipes, either by modifying one of the existing pizza creations or designing a pizza recipe from scratch. A range of appetizers, like smoked Alaskan sockeye salmon spread served with a toasted baguette, nachos, chicken wings, and mozzarella bread sticks can round out a meal, while desserts like the restaurant's take on a mud pie – the Moose Pie — serves up coffee ice cream packed into a chocolate cookie crust topped with fudge, roasted almonds, and whipped cream. Cobblers, hummingbird cake, and root beer floats can also keep a sweet tooth satisfied.
Root beer and cream sodas are served draft, and kombucha, teas, fountain sodas, and juices can quench teetotalers' thirst. For those wanting an alcoholic buzz, ales, fruit beers, sampler beer flights, and a generous wine list are sure to help get a party started. Seasonal cocktails, Palomas, and margs can keep those festivities going. While Moose's Tooth brewery has bagged awards, the pizza has garnered plenty of accolades of its own, and visitors recommend stopping by even if the destination is a bit out of the way.