The Fall Fruit That Deserves To Be Nestled In Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Adding fruits to grilled cheese sandwiches is a chef-approved move, and the fall season offers several ingredients that are ripe with possibility. If you've already mastered an ultimate grilled cheese recipe as your go-to comfort meal, your practiced approach can be elevated with a few slices of pear. Perking up savory, gooey cheese with the subtle sweetness that comes from your different types of pears is a swift move with major results. Plus, when pear and cheese combinations offer so many options for culinary creativity to shine, you won't soon tire of this delicious lunchtime upgrade.

Whether you reach for Bartlett, Anjou, Bosc, or Asian pears, look for pieces that are firm but ripe. Next, you'll match the fruit with your cheese of choice. Camembert can offer savory notes that play well with sweeter slices of pears, while creamy brie and crispy pieces of pears are commonly paired for good reason. Cheddar and gruyere cheeses can also be enhanced with the pear's sweetness, while blue cheeses can bring an extra layer of tang to your fall-inspired sandwich.