The Fall Fruit That Deserves To Be Nestled In Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Adding fruits to grilled cheese sandwiches is a chef-approved move, and the fall season offers several ingredients that are ripe with possibility. If you've already mastered an ultimate grilled cheese recipe as your go-to comfort meal, your practiced approach can be elevated with a few slices of pear. Perking up savory, gooey cheese with the subtle sweetness that comes from your different types of pears is a swift move with major results. Plus, when pear and cheese combinations offer so many options for culinary creativity to shine, you won't soon tire of this delicious lunchtime upgrade.
Whether you reach for Bartlett, Anjou, Bosc, or Asian pears, look for pieces that are firm but ripe. Next, you'll match the fruit with your cheese of choice. Camembert can offer savory notes that play well with sweeter slices of pears, while creamy brie and crispy pieces of pears are commonly paired for good reason. Cheddar and gruyere cheeses can also be enhanced with the pear's sweetness, while blue cheeses can bring an extra layer of tang to your fall-inspired sandwich.
Turn a simple recipe into a gourmet treat
If you're not sure how to go about pairing cheese with fruit, let your palate lead the way or use a tried-and-true recipe to serve as the foundation for your pear-inspired inklings. A brown butter spinach and ricotta grilled cheese sandwich can be delicious with a few slices of pear, but you can also keep sandwiches as simple as you desire. Sprinkles of complementary garden herbs like rosemary or thyme can add earthy freshness to your snack, and drizzles of balsamic or hot honey can be the finishing touch your sandwich calls for. Those wanting an extra savory snap may want to sneak strips of maple cinnamon candied bacon into their sandwich.
Whether you choose to coat bread in butter, mayo, or olive oil, opt for hearty pieces that can help keep the sandwich together. You can grill fruit prior to inserting it into your sandwich or let freshly cut pieces sink into the cheese as it melts. For those who don't have fresh fruit at the ready, a quick smear of pear jam can be the convenient ticket you need to turn a simple sandwich into a treat worthy of autumnal beauty.